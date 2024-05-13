The end: A farewell Rotherham United outing for Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NO journalist covered more Rotherham United matches than The Advertiser’s Millers man, Paul Davis, this season. Here are his personal reflections of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hang on, we might be in trouble here:

It was Championship opening day at Stoke City. Cafu had ripped it up in pre-season, Rotherham United had impressed in friendlies, none of Matt Taylor's old-guard signings were injured yet. Well, apart from Grant Hall obviously. The 4-1 defeat - and the insipid manner of it - suddenly set alarm bells ringing. Cafu didn't rip it up at the bet365 Stadium. In fact, he never ripped it up again.

Was it just a coincidence?

For a spell, it seemed that every opposition team had the best left winger in the division when they played against the Millers. But then you factored in that it was Dexter Lembikisa who was doing the defending at right-back.

Goodbye, Matt Taylor:

“That's up to the powers-that-be, isn't it. I've brought in some of those players. It's not just on them, it's on me as well. But I'll be damned if anyone can do a better job with that group at this moment." Rotherham's manager was a mix of realism and defiance when his job was on the line after a November 5-0 loss at Watford. The axe fell that night and his departure was announced two days later.

Leam Richardson's opening declaration:

The beginning: Steve Evans back for a second spell as Rotherham United manager. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I'd like to think I bring many qualities as a person, as a manager, as a man-manager, as a coach, as a person who can get the best out of people and build an environment that suits the club.” Matt Taylor's successor delivered a strong message at his first press conference.

The name that gave me the most trouble spelling:

Rinohmota. Rhinomota. Rinhomota.

Hang on, let me Google it.

Tough time: Leam Richardson was Rotherham United head coach for four months. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rinomhota.

The name that would have given me the most trouble spelling:

I was pretty chuffed when Norwich City's Przemyslaw Placheta missed Rotherham's visit to Carrow Road in March.

Leam Richardson quote 1:

“We have to evolve going forwards.” It was the first time we'd heard it but it wouldn't be the last.

Gesture of the season:

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson wanted to show his gratitude for the support he'd received in his four years at AESSEAL New York Stadium. The Viking chose his favourite Millers pub, the Cutlers’ Arms, as the venue. Six-hundred pints went on his tab and there were cards with thank yous in English and Swedish.

Most temperamental opponent 1:

Will Vaulks. The New York old boy arrived in Sheffield Wednesday colours fired up for the derby and snarled his way through a 1-0 Owls win. I admired him for it. Rotherham could have done with some of the same attitude. He was my man of the match.

Lowest rating:

The 0/10 Daniel Ayala received for managing to pick up two needless cautions cards and a sending-off in a matter of seconds in a 2-1 home loss to Swansea City in December. Four yellow cards and two reds was some record for a Rotherham career spanning just seven matches.

Shortest-lived role:

Head of recruitment Rob Scott became director of football in January as part of the ‘restructuring’ that was given as a reason for it taking a month to replace a manager, Taylor, with a head coach, Richardson. Everyone suspected it was a PR move as much as it was a genuine stab at change. The DoF position lasted only a little longer than the length of the boss search before it was scrapped.

Something I wasn't expecting to see:

I was standing in a big hallway inside Elland Road firing off a few after-match tweets when Leeds United player Connor Roberts calmly wandered by wearing only a pair of black pants. He'd just moved there on loan and had got lost trying to find his way back to the dressing room. The defender seemed very unconcerned. In decent shape, in case you're wondering, and fairly free of tattoos, but could maybe do with a bit of work on his abs.

Leam Richardson quote 2:

“We have to give a good account of ourselves individually and collectively.” The head coach was warming up another bit of management-speak that would rear its head more than once.

Favourite press-conference exchange:

Seb Revan, after the first senior strike of his career: “I'd like to thank God for allowing me to score the goal.”

Me: “Bit harsh on Sam Clucas, Seb. It was a great pass.”

Highest rating:

No 10/10s in a relegation campaign but there were a number of 9s for Johansson as the Swede ran away with the Player-of-the-Season awards again and one for centre-half Sean Morrison who had a purple patch in form around the turn of the year.

Loudest home fans:

Sunderland. The Stadium of Light is an unbelievable place when the Black Cats are on a roll. Next loudest: Leeds.

Favourite away ground:

Queens Park Rangers’ Loftus Road. Not too big and generates a great atmosphere. Also, I've been a sucker for two-tiered ends ever since I sat in the top level of the away one at Bradford City in my supporter days and Kieran Agard ran nearly the length of the field unopposed to score in the last minute right in front of the Rotherham fans.

Leam Richardson quote 3:

“We have to evolve going forwards.”

Player I'd be pleased for my sister to date:

Ollie Rathbone. He's practically family already. Interviewed him so many times. Great lad.

Thanks, boys, it's appreciated:

The media pack always take notice of which players front up after an away defeat and come out to face the music. It's easy to talk when you've scored twice in a victory, less so when you and your teammates have been pummelled on a bleak winter night a long way from home. Rathbone, Johansson, Clucas, Revan and Sean Morrison regularly stepped, particularly Rathbone.

Most temperamental opponent 2:

The handle on the hot-water dispenser in the New York media suite that strikes fear into the hearts of journalists. Depending on what mood it's in when it’s twisted, it delivers either nothing or a hiss of searing fluid. Never has the simple act of making a cup of coffee been more of a test of courage.

Most helpful media teams:

Leeds and Birmingham City.

Least helpful stewards:

Watford. I suspect the Hornets get them from the Vicarage Road branch of the Gestapo.

Leam Richardson quote 4:

“We have to give a good account of ourselves individually and collectively.”

Paragraph I wrote but then deleted because I thought it was too cruel:

Millers fans were in fancy dress at Bristol City for the final away day of the season. Arvin Appiah got into the spirit of the occasion and turned up as a winger.

Referees quote 1:

“Sorry.” Cafu had been wrongly dismissed at Stoke and ref group PGMOL were issuing an apology.

Referees quote 2:

“Sorry.” Fred Onyedinma scored against Blackburn Rovers and somehow found himself on the end of two yellow cards, one of which was brandished for the winger's heinous crime of running towards the crowd in happiness. Cue contrite PGMOL involvement again.

Biggest cheat:

Patrick Bamford. We all remember what happened at Elland Road. The only people I have less time for are the Watford stewards.

Best Millers players to interview:

Sean Morrison (an assured, authoritative talker), Rathbone (chirpy, genuine and honest), Johansson (even chirper and just as genuine and honest) and Georgie Kelly (dropped in a few 'f' bombs but always said intelligent things in between).

What I will miss most about the Championship:

Press boxes that have little TV monitors offering instant replays, reliable WiFi, not being in the EFL Trophy.

What I will like least about League One:

Being in the EFL Trophy.

Best Millers team performance of the season 1:

Rotherham played Norwich at their own game at New York in September and out-footballed one of the best footballing sides in the second tier. The 2-1 win hinted tantalisingly at what the Millers were capable of under Taylor. It couldn't be sustained.

Leam Richardson quote 5:

“We have to evolve going forwards.”

The game we're not mentioning:

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Rotherham United 0, October 29, 2023.

Worst five days:

A 5-0 defeat at Coventry City on a Tuesday in March and an equally-spineless reverse by the same scoreline at Norwich the following Saturday. Chairman Tony Stewart had said he would stick with Richardson for next season but that was the week when the ground really began to shift.

Improvement of the Year:

Revan. He started his season-long loan as a talented youngster who made too many errors and ended his first year in senior football as a talented youngster who'd eliminated the mistakes.

Highest press box:

Hull City and Bristol City are worthy contenders but Sunderland is the only one where you require oxygen on the climb up the steps to get there. I had to head back down nearer to pitch level to take a pre-match picture of Millers fans. I set off at 2.55pm. By the time I got back to my seat the score was 1-1.

Millers knighthoods go to:

The 145 fans who travelled to Ipswich Town on a Tuesday, the 226 who cheered on their team at Norwich City, the 179 who went to West Bromwich Albion on a Wednesday and the 221 who made the trek to Swansea City. The drop had already been confirmed before the West Brom and Swans dates but still they went.

Leam Richardson quote 6:

“We have to give a good account of ourselves individually and collectively.”

Player my sister would choose to date:

She had a thing for Clucas but he doesn't look old enough to have girlfriends.

Good man, wrong time:

Richardson had a proven track record but he arrived with too much of a wretched season still to negotiate and the chairman and fans gradually turned. It was a shame he closed himself off at pressers and didn't show his true personality. He passed up on the opportunity to get more supporters on board. I genuinely hope he does well elsewhere.

Biggest moment of the season:

‘Good Evans, he's back.’ It was a terrible pun but a sensational announcement from the club as they revealed within a couple of hours of Richardson's sacking that Steve Evans - he of two promotions and Championship survival a decade ago - was returning for a second spell in charge.

Instant impact:

The appointment lifted the mood immediately. Not everyone was in favour of a second coming but many were. He spoke of restoring the club's DNA, he talked up being in the top six next season, he mentioned a certain former Manchester United manager. Suddenly, people were believing again.

Big Steve's quote:

“When I rang Sir Alex Ferguson.” It came less than two minutes into his first press conference. Brilliant.

Best Millers team performance of the season 2:

Cardiff City turned up at New York on the final day of the campaign for Evans' third game back at the helm. The Millers, having scored in only one of their previous 11 outings, could name only five subs but played three strikers. A 5-2 triumph was some way to sign off.

Saturday night in A&E:

Nurse: “How did you get these burns?”

Me: “Funny story. I was in the press room at New York Stadium trying to make a cup of coffee.”

Most touching moment of the season:

The reception for the Viking when he came on for the last few minutes against Cardiff.

Saddest farewell:

Johansson will be gone soon because of that release clause in his contract and will leave with the love, respect and best wishes of all Rotherham fans. A brilliant keeper, an even better bloke.

This time, the thanks aren't from you, Viktor, but for you.