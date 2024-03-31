g

The Millers have only seven matches left and the relegation of the division's bottom-placed club could be confirmed tomorrow when they face Millwall at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Morrison, who signed a one-year deal last summer, is set to miss that clash after pulling his calf during the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's the second calf issue the 33-year-old has suffered this season but he has still managed to make 30 appearances and has been one of the club's best performers.

“It's not even crossed my mind, to be honest,” he said when the Advertiser asked him for his thoughts on whether he would like there to be talks about staying on next term.

The centre-half spent nearly 12 months out of action with a serious hamstring problem at former club Cardiff City and then needed surgery on a quad complaint soon after initially joining Rotherham on a short-term deal in the 2023 January transfer window.

He then went on to become one of several 30-something signings made by previous manager Matt Taylor, all of whom have spent varying degrees of time on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before his latest injury, Morrison said: "I've had too many setbacks in the last couple of years to be focusing yet on June/July time.

“I'm focused on the next day's training, the game on Saturday and recovering on Sunday. Then it's a new week. That's how I've gone about my business for a long time now.

“I try not to get too far ahead. if conversations happen, they happen.”

Boss Leam Richardson will seek to reduce the average age of his squad during a summer rebuild of the club in preparation for life in League One but will still need some experience to call on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth-born Morrison started his career with Swindon Town, moved on to Reading and then spent the best part of a decade with Cardiff for whom he played in the Premier League.

He relocated to the north with his partner and their pet Doberman when he was released by the South Wales club and became a Miller.