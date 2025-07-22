Mavin Kapeta becomes Rotherham United signing number seven.

ROTHERHAM United today added the first of what manager Matt Hamshaw hopes will be three new wing-backs to their League One squad.

Young Wolverhampton Wanderers flyer Marvin Kaleta has moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium on a two-year deal, with the Millers holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Hamshaw wants to play with wide men in the impending 2025/26 campaign and two further players who can operate in a similar position are in his sights.

The boss is delighted to land the 20-year-old for what the club are describing as an "undisclosed fee".

“He can play both sides," Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “He's quick, he's dynamic and he can go both ways.

“I've tracked him for a while and I'm looking forward to working with him. He fits our criteria. We've been crying out for some width.”

Kaleta is Rotherham's seventh summer signing and the fifth in the last eight days as the Millers gear up for their opening day clash at home to Port Vale on August 2.

The player, who started out in Manchester City's youth ranks, didn't make a senior breakthrough with Premier League Wolves but impressed in a 28-game loan spell last term with Scottish Premiership team Motherwell.

The Millers will immediately get to work on his fitness as he is some way below the level of his new teammates because top-flight clubs return to action this year a fortnight later than third-tier ones.

“His pre-season has been delayed because of Wolves being in the Premier League,” Hamshaw said. “They're two weeks behind us. We need to get him up to speed a little bit.”

The boss of four months is remodelling Rotherham's approach and is determined to lower the average age of the squad by bringing in young, hungry players.

None of his signings are over 25 and three of them are only 20. Kaleta could be given his first Millers action in the final friendly of pre-season, at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, and Rotherham are hoping that another arrival will be in place by the time that match comes around.

As well as more wing-backs, they are also in the market for centre-halves and a striker.