Rotherham United new boy Dru Yearwood.

FORMER £1-million-pound man Dru Yearwood today completed a successful trial with Rotherham United by signing a permanent deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder becomes the fifth arrival of the summer and the third in a week as next month's League One opening day approaches.

He had been without a club since leaving LMS side Nashville SC late last year and is short on game time but, given his track record and past exploits in the third tier, his acquisition could prove to be good business by the Millers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yearwood shot to prominence as a teenager with Southend United and Premier League Brentford – then in the Championship – won the race for his signature in 2019, paying a seven-figure fee to see off interest from a number of other sides.

One of those teams were Rotherham who were managed at the time by Paul Warne.

Present boss Matt Hamshaw was a coach under Warne at the time and has long been an admirer of the Harlow-born player.

The 25-year-old has been with Rotherham for nearly a fortnight and was part of the boot camp in Portugal last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He immediately caught the eye in training but the Millers held off on putting terms on the table as they assessed his conditioning after his period of competitive inactivity.

Yearwood ticked every box and has now signed a one-year contract that the club can extend by a further 12 months.

Speaking during the trip to Portugal, Hamshaw said: “Dru's a great character. He's just proving his fitness a little bit to me. He's done really well so far.”

“He's impressed me in the practice games, the counter-pressing stuff and the one-v-one and two-v-two work we've done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a slow start to their transfer-window business that saw only midfield man Kian Spence and goalkeeper Ted Cann come through the door, Rotherham are stepping up the pace of their recruitment, with their first third-tier match of the 2025/26 campaign only two weeks away.

On Tuesday they announced the arrival from Celtic of young centre-half Lenny Agbaire on a three-year deal and on Thursday brought back Manchester United midfield prospect Dan Gore for a second loan.

They remain in pursuit of more central defenders, wing-backs, one more midfielder and a striker.