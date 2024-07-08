Signing number 11 imminent as Rotherham United make trip to Scotland
The Millers have already made ten signings this summer as they gear up for their League One campaign and arrival number 11 is believed to be close to being confirmed.
Manager Steve Evans is building a squad he believes will contend for promotion and increasing his options in wide areas is one of his priorities.
Rotherham are taking the train to their base in the resort of St Andrews where they will play Scottish League One side Cove Rangers on Saturday.
If everything goes according to plan, the new boy will travel with them or link up with them shortly after they arrive at their destination.
A trio of players missed Friday's 7-0 triumph over non-league Parkgate in the opening summer friendly but Evans described their absences as only precautionary and the hope is that they will play a part in the trip to Scotland's east coast.
Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris was held back by the boss after a bout of tough training, a fellow new boy, midfielder Shaun McWilliams protected a groin niggle and centre-half Jamie McCart sat out proceedings with a minor calf issue.
All three watched the sold-out match at Roundwood from the touchline.
Evans said after Friday's encounter: “They could have been out there had it been a league game and we needed points. My decision was, we'll look at them next week.
“A couple of those lads were really disappointed when I said they weren't getting on the pitch, especially ‘Jonno’. But they understand it and know it's for their benefit going forward.”
