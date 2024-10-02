'Sign up for the singing ...' Rotherham United fan leading call for safe-seating area

​A LIFELONG Rotherham United supporter inspired by his memories of Millmoor has launched a campaign to have a singing section installed at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Forty-eight-year-old Nick Towriss has been cheering on the Millers since he was a boy and is behind an online petition calling for a new provision in the North Stand to raise the matchday volume level.

He believes a safe standing/singing area is the way to recreate the noisy days of bygone days at Rotherham's former home.

“I recall the magic of my childhood and early adult years watching football at Millmoor,” Nick said. “It wasn't just about watching the Millers, it was an experience, a tradition, a bond.

“Unfamiliar faces became football friends and football friends evolved into lifelong companions. All it took was the chance to mingle and create an atmosphere together.

“I believe we can bring that back. It's time to establish a designated atmosphere section at New York Stadium where people can coalesce, ignite the spirit of football and carry forward the legacy of Millmoor.”

More than 300 supporters signed the petition in its first week.

Nick attends matches with his wife, two youngest children and his dad and meets up with a bunch of pals.

He believes New York is too quiet too often and said: “It's imperative that fans get behind the lads from the kick-off to the final whistle.

“We need to create an environment where young fans can join the seasoned supporters and become the ‘12th man’.

“The importance and value of a noisy fanbase simply can't be overlooked. We need to revive the songs of old as well as bringing the modern classics back to life again.”

The Millers have already introduced safe standing in the New York away end after being urged to do so by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority following potentially dangerous incidents involving visiting supporters.

A similar area in the kop would require some season-ticket-holders being forced to move seats and that is action the club are reluctant to take.

They said in a statement issued last month: “At present, there are no further plans to extend safe standing to any other areas of the stadium but it remains a topic that will continue to be reviewed at board level and in conjunction with the SGSA.”

Any fans wishing to sign the petition can do so here: https://www.change.org/p/establish-a-dedicated-atmosphere-area-at-the-new-york-stadium