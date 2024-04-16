g

The Swedish international, arguably the best shot-stopper in the Championship, will be a wanted man in the summer.

That's because a release clause in his contract will allow him to leave AESSEAL New York Stadium for a fee around the £1-million mark now that Leam Richardson's team have been relegated to League One.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of English teams are admirers of the 25-year-old and teams from Europe could also declare their interest.

Top-flight Sheffield United, who are set to suffer relegation back to the second tier, are known to be considering making a move for him.

In a new development, former Wednesday player Carlton Palmer is calling on his old club to take on their Steel City rivals and also try to lure Johansson across the Parkway if the Owls win their fight to stay in the Championship.

“There are a lot of Premier League clubs after him, but would Johansson be a first-choice there? I doubt it,” Palmer said.

“He should want to be a first-team keeper. He doesn’t want to be sitting on the bench, so he shouldn’t move anywhere where he would be a second-choice.

“Should Sheffield Wednesday retain their Championship status, that would be a viable option for him, with Sheffield United another.

“He’s going to have a lot of clubs after him. Would he be a good signing for either Sheffield club? Absolutely. Whoever signs Johansson gets a very, very good goalkeeper.”

In January last year, Johansson signed a new Rotherham deal that runs until the end of next season and there was an insistence from his camp on the insertion of a release clause that would be activated by the club dropping out of the second tier.

The Millers are cut adrift at the foot of the table and their relegation was confirmed earlier this month.