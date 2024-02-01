Sheffield, England, 12th September 2023. Femi Seriki of Sheffield United during the Professional Development League 2 match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: SIMON BELLIS / Sportimage

The loan deal was struck in the final stages of the winter transfer window and the wing-back will now be part of the Millers' Championship survival push for the rest of the season.

His arrival was announced within an hour of the club confirming midfielder Andy Rinomhota had moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium from Cardiff City, also on loan.

Seriki, who plays on the right, started out at Bury and moved to Bramall Lane in 2019. Since then he has had temporary spells at Belgian side Beerschot, Boston United and Rochdale.

The youngster, who is said to have great pace, spent last season in League Two with Dale, making 35 appearances, and this term he has played twice for the Premier League Blades, in the League Cup and the FA Cup.

In March 2022 he played a full Championship game in a 1-1 Lane draw with Nottingham Forest

He was brought up in Manchester and is of Nigerian descent.

Rotherham added right-back Peter Kioso to their squad earlier in the window by recalling him from his loan at Peterborough United.

There have been New York exits for Fred Onyedinma and Dexter Lembikisa, who both ended their loan stays early, while striker Georgie Kelly has departed permanently for Carlisle United.