MAN of the moment Shaun McWilliams is winning his battle to be fit for Rotherham United's clash with Stockport County on Saturday when the Millers will seek to add another home win to their League One record.

The influential midfielder was taken off during last weekend's match at AFC Wimbledon when he pulled up with a leg issue but he is on course for the showdown at AESSEAL New Stadium in two days' time.

Rotherham went easy with him at their Roundwood base earlier this week and the 27-year-old then trained this morning.

“We're hopeful that he should be okay,” manager Matt Hamshaw said. “There doesn't seem to be anything that's detrimental to him.

“We just ‘offloaded’ his legs for a couple of days and every early indication is that he should be fine.”

The Millers have struggled on their travels this term but remain unbeaten at AESSEAL New York Stadium where they have two victories and a draw to their name.

McWilliams started the season on the substitutes' bench but has played so well since forcing his way into the starting line-up last month that he has become one of the first names on the team sheet.

He limped out of proceedings at Wimbledon in the second half after a 40-yard run that had threatened to take him in on goal.

“He kind of felt his leg a little bit, but it's nothing too serious,” Hamshaw said. “I think he just cramped up a little bit.”

The player should be joined in the squad by wing-back Denzel Hall who missed out against the Dons because of a ligament strain at the back of his knee.

“Denzel looks okay again,” his manager confirmed. “We're hopeful that we could have him back. That would be a massive boost for us.”