Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FRUSTRATED boss Steve Evans described the opposition goal as “a shambles” as he reflected on Rotherham United's 1-1 draw with Exeter City this afternoon.

The Millers created enough opportunities to win the League One encounter at AESSEAL New York Stadium but threw away a first-half lead and remained 14th in the table.

The manager refused to name names over City's second-half equaliser, which was the result of poor defending by the home team, but pointed the finger of blame at one particular member of his side.

“Exeter are always going to be dangerous from set-plays,” he said. “They’re a big strong side and the quality into the box is good. They put goalkeepers and defenders under pressure so they’re going to get threats on our goal.

“The goal is a shambles really. He (City scorer Alex Hartridge) has got an allocated marker, but the allocated marker is nowhere near him.

“He (the marker) comes out and says ‘sorry’ afterwards. ‘Sorrys’ get you released from this football club. They’re not acceptable.”

Rotherham took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Reece James when Sam Nombe had already spurned glorious opportunities against his former club.

In the second period, Joe Powell, Mallik Wilks and Hakeem Odoffin went close.

“When you play against Exeter, who play with a three at the back and it becomes a five and a six, it’s hard to break them down,” Evans said.

“In League One, you can’t miss the chances that we missed in the first 15 minutes. I’m catching the big screen with some latest scores and I’m seeing Huddersfield Town 3-0 up. I’m thinking: ‘We should be 4-0 up.’

“The chances are not hard chances, they’re gilt-edged ones. Sam could have had a first-half hat-trick. We love Sam here but sometimes his finishing can be erratic. He does practise and he does care.”

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell said: “Whenever you’re away from home at this level and against a team who were in the Championship last season with a big budget, it’s a well-earned point.

“To go in a goal behind was a big disappointment. We created moments in the final third. There were little things we could have been better at.

“It was a great goal to get us back in the game. We created probably the best chance at 1-1 when Josh (Magnennis) could not quite get his header on target.

“It’s a big result for us and a positive one. Rotherham are a huge threat with the balls they put in the box but I think we stood up to it. Everyone put their bodies on the line and worked hard to stop the ball going in the net.”