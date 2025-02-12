Liam Kelly competes for Rotherham United at Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​STRANGELY, in the cold, cold confines of Bloomfield Road, with the wind whipping in from the nearby Irish Sea, Steve Evans had an almost serene warmth about him.

He even passed up on the chance to moan at length about a penalty verdict.

His injury-hit team, with seven absentees, had just played out a goalless contest against a Blackpool side who'd been unbeaten in their previous eight outings.

It was a commendable draw, it could have been an even better victory. Rotherham United, despite their lack of numbers, had been the better team, created the most opportunities, enjoyed the clearest chances.

The boss was satisfied with what he'd seen as the Millers showed some pleasing resilience after suffering back-to-back League One defeats.

“I thought we were very good,” he said. “I don't think there was anyone in the stadium who wouldn't say we shouldn't have won the e game, particularly in the second half.

“We've had lots of entries into the box and probably a record number of crosses. If I have a criticism it would be that we lacked an end product.”

That was never more pronounced than in the 74th minute when Sam Nombe made a devastating burst down the right and Jordan Hugill, who otherwise had a decent evening in his first league start since November, horribly miscued with the net at his mercy.

Jordan Hugill wins an aerial duel for Rotherham United at Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We were a bit unlucky the ball got stuck under his feet," Evans said. "I don't need to tell him he should have scored that chance.

“If he'd got that goal it would have capped an all-round good contribution. He's held the ball up, he bustled, he's won his physical battles, his touch was good.

“He came off in the 90th minute and his legs were falling off because he's not played many minutes.”

In a tame opening, Nombe did well to shake off the attentions of Olly Casey on the half-hour mark and force a save from Harry Tyrer who was suddenly working overtime as half-time approached.

Four more times he was called into action, twice keeping out first-time attempts from the ubiquitous Pelly Mpanzu and being equal to a Liam Kelly curler and a Hugill header.

New boy Mpanzu was the best player on the pitch, asking questions in and around the opposition box and providing answers on the edge of his own.

A stinging 20-yarder from him in the second half required a flying intervention from Tyrer and at the other end Dillon Phillips' hands were safe at the near post after a quick breakout from Rob Apter gave James Husband a sight of goal.

Following Hugill's episode of wastefulness, Mpanzu went down in the area only for no spot-kick to be given.

Afterwards, journalists asked Evans the question and rushed to cover their ears in anticipation of the expected barrage.

“I think it was a penalty,” he said matter-of-factly. “The referee could have made a decision in our favour but it was in front of the Blackpool supporters so we were unlikely to get it.”

And with that he moved on. Amazing!

A lack of options among the substitutes – there were three teenagers on the bench – cost Rotherham the prospect of really ramping up the pressure in the closing stages.

“We were a bit limited with our substitutions,” Evans said. “But give it a couple of weeks when we have players back and we won't be limited. I'll be able to bring the cavalry on.”

As the clock ticked down, a Joe Powell shot was dealt with by Tyrer and Phillips thwarted Lee Evans.

Evans thought that this was the best his team had played on their travels all season. “Our press was good and we showed tenacity," he said. "Our building through the thirds was terrific.”

Maybe he was right. Possibly only the New Year's Day triumph at Lincoln City has been superior.

The result left the Millers in 14th spot, three places and two points behind Blackpool, and extended their run without a loss to the Seasiders to 13 matches and 28 years.

There was little shelter from February's coastal bleakness as the manager talked on the touchline, close to the dugouts, and he was ready to wrap things up literally and figuratively and head for the team bus.

“Is that all right for you?” he said at the end, meaning the interview.

As for the display, yeah, that was all right for us as well, Steve.

Blackpool (4-2-3-1): Harry Tyrer; Odeluga Offiah, Olly Casey (Jordan Gabriel 36), Elkan Baggott, James Husband; Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey; CJ Hamilton (Rob Apter 59), Ashley Fletcher (Niall Ennis 59), Sammy Silvera (Hayden Coulson 90); Jake Beesley (Lee Evans 59). Subs not used: Richard O'Donnell, Ryan Finnigan.

Rotherham (5-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Zak Jules, Reece James; Pelly Mpanzu, Liam Kelly (Louie Sibley 79), Joe Powell; Jordan Hugill (Andre Green 90), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Harrison Duncan, Dean Gardner, Jack Holmes, Ben Hatton.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear)

Attendance: 8,216