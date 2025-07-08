Rotherham United trialist Dru Yearwood at the Parkgate match.

FORMER Brentford midfielder Dru Yearwood is in Portugal with Rotherham United and bidding to earn a deal with the League One club.

The 25-year-old, who came to prominence as a youngster with Southend United, is a free agent after spending three tand half years playing MLS football in America.

He has the chance to impress along with another midfield trialist, Josh Benson, during the Millers' week-long boot camp on the Algarve.

“It's great to have them here,” said assistant manager Dale Tonge. “As a pair, they've really bought into what we've been doing. Both have worked hard and both have looked good.

“They wouldn't be here if we didn't think they were good enough. The ball is in their court. It's a good opportunity for them to showcase what they're all about, as a person, as a character and, obviously, as a footballer.”

Tonge believes that a foreign training camp involving three sessions a day is the perfect setting in which to judge the duo.

“It doesn't get any better,” he said. “Firstly, there's their willingness to come away. That shows enthusiasm, it shows they want to come and earn a contract.

“Because of the type of work they're doing, you get to see all the nuts and bolts of what they are as people. It's been a really good eye-opener.”

A third trialist - a young goalkeeper - is also with the Rotherham party that flew out on Saturday evening.

Yearwood left Southend in 2019 and joined Brentford in a seven-figure deal at a time when the Millers, during Paul Warne's managerial tenure, were keen to acquire his services.

Hamshaw was a coach at Rotherham in those days and told the Advertiser: “We liked him back then and I've kept an eye on him ever since. I'm delighted we've got the chance to have a look at him now.”

Yearwood, who began his American adventure at New York Red Bulls, has been without a club since leaving Nashville SC last December.

He was a spectator at the Millers’ first friendly of the summer, last Friday's 3-0 win over Parkgate FC at Roundwood.

He played more than 50 times for Southend before his switch to Brentford didn’t work out, leading him to head to the States.

Meanwhile, Tonge is loving his new role after leaving Peterborough United to become one of Hamshaw's backroom aides last month.

“The gaffer has been brilliant with us all,” he said. “He's assembled, in my opinion, a very, very good staff, a very enthusiastic staff, which I think is rubbing off on the players already. It's a young staff with a lot of potential to move forward.

“The boys' attitudes in pre-season have been outstanding and their work ethic has been brilliant.

“This training camp, it's about camaraderie. It's about helping your mate out, it's about having his back. If you mess up, he'll have yours. We've seen it in spades already.”

The number two is enduring early-morning runs along with fellow coaches Andy Warrington and Richard Wood, Hamshaw, analysts and the sports-science team.

“I'm not great, the knees are struggling,” he grinned. “It's important that the boys see all the staff taking part in sessions. We're here together – that's the theme of the week. We're here to build something.”