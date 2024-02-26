g

The 20-year-old had been a regular starter either as a centre-half or wing-back before being sidelined by a hip complaint and the Millers would love to have him back in action for Saturday's derby visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

However, medical tests conducted on the Aston Villa prospect don't match with the soreness he is experiencing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's a bit of a mystery at the minute with him,” said head coach Leam Richardson after Saturday's 2-1 loss at Queens Park Rangers had left the Championship's bottom club 16 points away from a survival spot.

g

“He's had a scan which didn't present the same as his symptoms.”

Revan has sat out Rotherham's last two matches and his energetic presence on the left flank has been missed.

Richardson has his fingers crossed that the youngster recovers in time for this weekend's AESSEAL New York Stadium showdown but can offer no guarantees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's an ongoing thing,” he said. “I wouldn't rule him out or in for Saturday.”

The Millers are assessing centre-half Cameron Humphreys who had to be substituted against Rangers with an achilles injury and there are concerns over another player.

Midfielder Sam Clucas lasted the full match at Loftus Road but was in obvious discomfort at the end and Richardson, without revealing the specific problem, admitted the 33-year-old had “limped in” after the final whistle.

Clucas, who has a Premier League pedigree from his days at Hull City and Swansea City, has become a key figure for Rotherham since his free-agent arrival at New York last September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Millers should be boosted by the presence of Ollie Rathbone for the Owls clash.