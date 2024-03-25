g

A pelvic condition he has been managing for much of the campaign has worsened and he has been ruled out of the final eight matches.

His absence won't be officially confirmed until Wednesday, when boss Leam Richardson holds his pre-match press conference ahead of Good Friday's trip to Preston North End, but the player himself has already revealed the news.

He used his Instagram account to announce: “Unfortunately, my season has ended due to injury but I will come back stronger.”

The Paris-born 25-year-old, signed for what at the time was a club-record fee of around £500,000 from Czech Republic side Slovan Liberec, had been a virtual ever-present since his August arrival until the last match before the international break when he missed the goalless home draw with Huddersfield Town.

He will now focus on his rehabilitation while his bottom-placed teammates, 19 points adrift of safety, play for little more than pride during the run-in.

Striker Jordan Hugill sat out the Huddersfield clash with a knee issue and has been receiving treatment during the two-week lull in the Championship programme.