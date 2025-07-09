A rare Rotherham United appearance for Sean Raggett last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are crossing their fingers that they will have Sean Raggett back in action on August 2 League One opening day after encouraging developments in the centre-half's recovery from a long-standing knee issue.

The Millers initially put a September return date on the 31-year-old who managed only 12 appearances in his injury-hit first season with the club last term following his switch from Portsmouth.

However, he is now back out on the grass and stepping up his comeback bid during the League One club's training camp this week in Portugal.

“It would be good if we could get him back for the first game of the season; if not, then certainly in the early few weeks,” said manager Matt Hamshaw.

“He's on the pitch jogging. He hasn't joined in any sessions yet. His rehabilitation is going well. In terms of timescale, we're waiting to hear back from the specialist.”

Raggett, who had had an exemplary fitness record in five years with Pompey, spent long spells in Rotherham's treatment room and had to undergo surgery.

Hamshaw inherited the situation when he took the hot-seat in late March and has since made changes to the medical staff at the Millers' Roundwood base.

“It's been something I've really wanted to get to the bottom of,” he said. “It was really stop-start for Sean last season. I feel like we're getting some answers now.”

Hamshaw is cautiously optimistic but not getting too carried away about the prospect of having the defender available for the campaign curtain-raiser when Port Vale pay a visit to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“It might not happen. However, Sean's looking decent,” the boss said. “Having said that, he hasn't been involved in any sessions. Looking decent on your own is totally different to playing in games.”

Rotherham round off their Portuguese experience tomorrow with a friendly match on the Algarve against League Two Bromley and then fly home to prepare for Tuesday night's pre-season clash at another fourth-tier side, Harrogate Town.