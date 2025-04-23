The Price of Football's Kieran Maguire and Kevin Day.

“FOOTBALL is full of scams,” says the man who will be only too happy to talk about them in great detail at AESSEAL New York Stadium next week.

Kieran Maguire is the well-known academic and broadcaster who brings a humorous and expert approach to assessing the finances and murkier corners of the sport we all love.

Together with comedian Kevin Day, he's made a huge success of the ‘Price of the Football’ podcast and now the pair are bringing their combined talents to the home of Rotherham United next Monday.

For the price of £18 – plus a fiver if you want a pie and a beer – you'll get the Price of Football in all its roadshow glory.

“We've got various forms of lunacy,” says the Liverpool University lecturer. “There was one club where the owner pushed the sale back from a Friday to a Monday. He did away with the card-reading machines at the stadium over the weekend. It was cash sales at the game on Saturday. That cash was never seen.”

There'll be a serious take on matters as well and Millers fans will get to know everything about their club, the way its run, its financial health and the main talking points in the latest set of accounts.

Day is big in the world of comedy – one of his many gigs is writing for Have I Got News For You – and he and Maguire make a good team.

“We share the stage,” the latter says. “Kevin's the interviewer and I'm the useful nerd. He's a brilliant presenter. He makes me look really good because he has that presenter's art of knowing which questions to ask, how to do a follow-up question and the right time to interject with a gag.”

The relationship shouldn't work – Maguire is a Brighton & Hove Albion fanatic and Day a huge supporter of fierce rivals Crystal Palace – but it does and the pair have been playing to audiences of around 200 at venues around the country.

“It gets a little bit tense towards derby day!” Maguire grins. “It's not helped that this season Palace have done the double over Brighton for the first time since 1932!

“Kevin's in the ascendancy at the moment, although it has helped me that Palace conceded 10 goals in four or five days earlier this month. It's a friendly rivalry. For 90 minutes twice a year, it's daggers drawn.”

The evening event at New York, which will also include Chesterfield FC chief executive John Croot on the panel, is heading for a sell-out so don't waste any time in making sure of your place.

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart and chief operating officer Paul Douglas were invited to appear but, unfortunately, are otherwise engaged.

Maguire is an accountant with a sense of humour and the knack of making complex material easy to understand. He's the first name the media turn to when a football-finance story breaks and has become a regular presence on all the main TV, newspaper and radio outlets.

“I've been teaching since the 1980s and all of my teaching life has been in Manchester and Liverpool,” he says. “If you're teaching Mancunians and Scousers, you've got to be on your toes!

“I've got 200 kids for three hours on a Thursday morning. I can't just teach them about accounting. I've always tried to have a light touch.

“I'm a 63-year-old chartered accountant who's obsessed with spreadsheets. You can't get much more boring than that. But you learn how to deliver.”

Proceedings are supposed to last for around 90 minutes yet there is every possibility that they will run over …

“We love to get fans involved so the second half of the show is a Q&A,” Maguire says. “We start off with written questions and then it tends to continue in the bar after the gig formally finishes.

“We aim for an hour and a half but it's usually far longer than that. It stops when we get kicked out!"

* Tickets can be booked by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01709 827780.