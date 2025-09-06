Flashback to last season as Reece James scores for Rotherham United against Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

EXETER come to AESSEAL New York Stadium in the top half of League One. Here’s a rundown on the Millers’ opponents this afternoon.

One to watch

Midfield man Ethan Brierley joined Exeter on loan from Premier League side Brentford in the summer and has started every League One match this season. Now aged 21, he began his career with hometown club Rochdale and made his debut when he was 16 and they were a third-tier team. He joined Brentford for an undisclosed fee in 2023 and has yet to play in the top flight.

Form guide

Millers: LWLDLL

Exeter: WLLWLW

After a 2-0 midweek loss at Northampton Town on August 23, the 11th-placed Grecians were 3-0 victors over struggling Peterborough United last Saturday.

Past meetings

Mar 15 2025, League One: Millers 1 Exeter 1

Reece James

Aug 10 2024, League One: Exeter 1 Millers 0

Apr 9 2013, League Two: Millers 4 Exeter 1

Ben Pringle, Daniel Nardiello, Michael O'Connor, Craig Morgan

Nov 24 2012, League Two: Exeter 0 Millers 1

Ian Sharps

May 2 2009, League Two: Millers 0 Exeter 1

Nov 25 2008, League Two: Exeter 1 Millers 0

Reuben Reid

Jan 22 2000, Old Division Three: Millers 5 Exeter 0

Leo Fortune-West 2, Paul Warne 2, Brian Wilsterman

Rotherham have won 14 and drawn ten of the 37 contests between the clubs since 1928.

Last encounter

There were high hopes on League One opening day last term when Steve Evans took Rotherham to the south west at the start of his first full season back in the hot-seat. However, the Millers played poorly in front of a sold-out away following, fell to a defeat and the manager was hit by an FA charge over his conduct after the final whistle.

Opposition boss

Gary Caldwell took the Exeter job in 2022 – when Matt Taylor left to join Rotherham – and had previously managed Wigan Athletic – with whom he won the third-tier title in 2016 – Chesterfield and Partick Thistle. The Stirling-born 43-year-old was a centre-half who played for Hibernian, Celtic and Wigan and won 55 Scotland caps. He led Exeter to 14th place in League One in his first season, 13th in 2023/2024 and 16th last year.

Man in the middle

Martin Woods made his EFL debut in April 2022 and had his first experience of the Millers last season when he refereed the 2-1 home win over Lincoln City in December. He takes charge of League One and League Two matches and his two games this term have seen him caution six players and show one red card. He is in his fourth season on the Football League list, having previously spent four years in the National League.

The odds

The bookmakers favour the Millers, offering 23/20 on a home win and 21/10 on an Exeter triumph. A draw is 5/2.