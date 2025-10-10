Flashback to last April and Sam Nombe celebrates his goal for Rotherham United at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United this weekend head back to the scene of one of Matt Hamshaw's finest hours as manager.

The 43-year-old had been in charge for only two days following the sacking of Steve Evans when the Millers made a Tuesday-evening trip to Northampton Town last April.

The new man's impact was immediate as Rotherham won 2-0 to record their first win in five matches.

“It seems like forever ago now, even though it's only six months or so,” he said. “It was a good night for myself, my family and the club. I'd snap your hand off right now for a 2-0 win on Saturday.”

One to watch

Tyrese Fornah has appeared in all ten of Northampton’s League One matches this season. The 26-year-old midfielder joined Northampton in the summer after spending last season in League Two on loan with Salford City. He started out with Nottingham Forest and moved to Derby County in 2023 when Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw was a coach there. Born in Canning Town, the player is a Sierra Leone international.

Form guide

Northampton: WLWWDW

* Not including Tuesday's Vertu Trophy game at Walsall

Millers: LWLLLDW

Northampton started the season poorly but have lost only one of their last six league matches. After a 0-0 draw at Port Vale last Saturday, they won 1-0 at League Two Walsall in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday.

Past meetings

Apr 1 2025, League One: Northampton 0 Millers 2

Pelly Mpanzu, Sam Nombe

Dec 14, 2024, League One: Millers 3 Northampton 0

Jonson Clarke-Harris 2, Andre Green

Mar 17 2018, League One: Northampton 0 Millers 3

Michael Smith, David Ball, Richie Towell

Sep 20 1017, League One: Millers 1 Northampton 0

Kieffer Moore

Feb 2 2013, League Two: Millers 3 Northampton 1

Daniello Nardiello pen, Ben Pringle, David Noble

Aug 21 2012, League Two: Northampton 2 Millers 1

Pringle

The last clash

Matt Hamshaw was in charge for the first time as Rotherham headed to Sixfields Stadium at the beginning of April, two days after the former coach's arrival. His team were comfortable winners as Pelly Mpanzu bagged a first-half opener and Sam Nombe struck after the break.

Opposition boss

Kevin Nolan was a Premier League midfielder with Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and West Ham United before becoming player-manager at Leyton Orient and then boss of Notts County. Following a spell at West Ham as a first-team coach, he took the Northampton hot-seat in December last year. Town finished 19th in League One last season and are in 13th spot this term, with four wins, four defeats and two draws.

Man in the middle

Rotherham have a Premier League referee this weekend in Paul Tierney. From Greater Manchester, he has been officiating in the top flight for around a decade and had a season off last term because of an injury. The 44-year-old took charge of the 2023 FA Cup Final between Manchester United and Manchester City and refereed international matches during his time on the FIFA list between 2018 and 2022.

The odds

The bookmakers are offering a home victory at 23/20 and a Millers triumph at 11/5. A draw is 12/5.