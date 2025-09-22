Mallik Wilks celebrates his stunning second goal for Rotherham United against Mansfield Town last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United this weekend face a Mansfield Town who haven’t won in their last six matches.

Before that, the Stags had been going well and had racked up four victories on the trot.

One to watch

Striker Will Evans has scored three times in 12 outings this season. Last term, he was Mansfield's leading hitman, hitting the target 14 times in 46 games in his first year with the club. Now aged 28, he went to university and also worked on his family's farm in Wales before moving into full-time football with Newport County four years ago.

Form guide

Mansfield: LDLLDL

Millers: LLLWLL

The Stags followed up a 1-1 home draw with Stevenage with a 2-1 loss at Port Vale last Saturday.

Past meetings

Apr 18 2025, League One: Millers 3 Mansfield 3

Mallik Wilks 2, Sam Nombe

Dec 21 2024, League One: Mansfield 1 Millers 0

Aug 20 2024, Vertu Trophy: Millers 2 Mansfield 0

Jordan Hugill 2

Apr 26 2008, League Two: Mansfield 0 Millers 1

Jamie Yates

Oct 6 2007, League Two: Millers 3 Mansfield 2

Marcus Bean, Marc Newsham, Stephen Brogan

Sep 4 2007, Johnstone's Paint Trophy: Mansfield 0 Millers 1

Ian Sharps

Nov 5 2005, FA Cup: Millers 3 Mansfield 4

Paul McLaren 2, Deon Burton

In 66 games between the clubs since 1932, Rotherham have 32 wins and 18 losses to their name

Last clash

Rotherham looked to be cruising to a home win last April when they led 3-1 against the Stags through a Mallik Wilks double and a goal from Sam Nombe but the visitors hit back and an 87th-minute back-post effort from Millers old boy Jordan Bowery earned them a 3-3 draw. Wilks’ second strike – an 80-yard dash and clinical finish – was voted the home side’s goal of the season.

Opposition boss

Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool striker Nigel Clough has been a manager for more than 25 years. Now aged 59, his first boss's job was at Burton Albion and he then managed Derby County and Sheffield United before a return to the Pirelli Stadium where he won promotion to the Championship. He has been in charge of Mansfield since 2020 and led them out of League Two in the 2023/24 season. As a player, he racked up well over 600 career appearances and played for England.

Man in the middle

Simon Mather took charge of his first EFL match in 2021, after several seasons in the National League, and has refereed in Leagues One and Two ever since. The Lancashire official's last experience of the Millers was their 3-2 home loss against Wycombe Wanderers last March. This term, he has shown 21 yellow cards and no reds in six matches.

The odds

The bookmakers aren’t expecting a first away victory of the campaign for the Millers, offering that outcome at 10/3. A Mansfield win is 19/25 and a draw 13/5.