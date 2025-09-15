Saturday Match File ... A focus on Rotherham United’s opposition tomorrow
The visitors have won three, drawn three and lost two of their eight League One matches this term and sit four places and three points off a play-off spot.
Their dangerman up front is Kyle Wootton, a scorer of three goals so far in the 2025/26 campaign, and they have in their ranks centre-half Brad Hills who was on the Millers’ wanted list in the summer before the 21-year-old left Norwich City for Edgeley Park.
The 21-year-old was a scorer against Matt Hamshaw’s side as a Stockport loanee in County’s 3-1 home win last April.
****************
One to watch
Stockport’s main man in midfield is Oliver Norwood who played in the Premier League with Sheffield United during a six-year spell at Bramall Lane between 2018 and 2024. The Northern Ireland international has spent much of his career at Championship level. Now aged 34, he played 49 times for Stockport last season and has been a regular starter in the early stages of this term. He has passed the 600 mark for career appearances and his other previous clubs include Huddersfield Town and Reading.
Form guide
Millers: DLLLWL
Stockport: WLDWLD
County followed up a 4-2 loss at Plymouth Argyle with a 1-1 home draw with Cardiff City last Saturday.
Recent meetings
Apr 12 2025, League One: Stockport 3 Millers 1
Mallik Wilks
Dec 29 2024, League One: Millers 1 Stockport 1
Hakeem Odoffin
Dec 3 2021, FA Cup: Millers 1 Stockport 0
Michael Smith
Jan 29 2011, League Two: Millers 4 Stockport 0
Aaron Brown og Ryan Taylor 2, Adam Le Fondre,
Jan 11 2011, League Two; Stockport 3 Millers 3
Kevin Ellison, Matthew Grieve og, Taylor
Feb 12 2008, League Two: Millers 1 Stockport 4
Mark Hudson
In 72 contests between them since 1919, both clubs have 28 wins.
Last clash
Rotherham were leading 1-0 at the break at Edgeley Park in April through a Mallik Wilks header but the home side hit back to inflict a first defeat on the Millers who'd racked up three straight wins under new boss Matt Hamshaw.
Opposition boss Dave Challinor joined Stockport in late 2021 and took them back into the EFL six months later as National League champions. Now aged 49, the former Tranmere Rovers, Stockport and Bury centre-half, led County into League One in 2024 and they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Leyton Orient in their first season back in the third tier. A qualified physiotherapist, Challinor used to be in charge of Hartlepool United.
Man in the middle
David Rock spent five seasons in the National League before making his EFL bow at the start of the 2018/18 season and he has refereed in Leagues One and Two ever since. The Hertfordshire official has taken charge of seven games this term, sending off one player and issuing 32 yellow cards. His last experience of the Millers came in April in the 3-3 draw at New York with Mansfield Town.
The odds
The bookmakers are fancying a Stockport win, offering 21/20 on the visitors leaving South Yorkshire with all three points. A Rotherham victory is 12/5 and a draw 5/2.