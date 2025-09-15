Flashback to April when Mallik Wilks, far right, opened the scoring for Rotherham United at Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United face top-ten opposition when Stockport County come calling at AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors have won three, drawn three and lost two of their eight League One matches this term and sit four places and three points off a play-off spot.

Their dangerman up front is Kyle Wootton, a scorer of three goals so far in the 2025/26 campaign, and they have in their ranks centre-half Brad Hills who was on the Millers’ wanted list in the summer before the 21-year-old left Norwich City for Edgeley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old was a scorer against Matt Hamshaw’s side as a Stockport loanee in County’s 3-1 home win last April.

****************

One to watch

Stockport’s main man in midfield is Oliver Norwood who played in the Premier League with Sheffield United during a six-year spell at Bramall Lane between 2018 and 2024. The Northern Ireland international has spent much of his career at Championship level. Now aged 34, he played 49 times for Stockport last season and has been a regular starter in the early stages of this term. He has passed the 600 mark for career appearances and his other previous clubs include Huddersfield Town and Reading.

Form guide

Millers: DLLLWL

Stockport: WLDWLD

County followed up a 4-2 loss at Plymouth Argyle with a 1-1 home draw with Cardiff City last Saturday.

Recent meetings

Apr 12 2025, League One: Stockport 3 Millers 1

Mallik Wilks

Dec 29 2024, League One: Millers 1 Stockport 1

Hakeem Odoffin

Dec 3 2021, FA Cup: Millers 1 Stockport 0

Michael Smith

Jan 29 2011, League Two: Millers 4 Stockport 0

Aaron Brown og Ryan Taylor 2, Adam Le Fondre,

Jan 11 2011, League Two; Stockport 3 Millers 3

Kevin Ellison, Matthew Grieve og, Taylor

Feb 12 2008, League Two: Millers 1 Stockport 4

Mark Hudson

In 72 contests between them since 1919, both clubs have 28 wins.

Last clash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham were leading 1-0 at the break at Edgeley Park in April through a Mallik Wilks header but the home side hit back to inflict a first defeat on the Millers who'd racked up three straight wins under new boss Matt Hamshaw.

Opposition boss Dave Challinor joined Stockport in late 2021 and took them back into the EFL six months later as National League champions. Now aged 49, the former Tranmere Rovers, Stockport and Bury centre-half, led County into League One in 2024 and they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Leyton Orient in their first season back in the third tier. A qualified physiotherapist, Challinor used to be in charge of Hartlepool United.

Man in the middle

David Rock spent five seasons in the National League before making his EFL bow at the start of the 2018/18 season and he has refereed in Leagues One and Two ever since. The Hertfordshire official has taken charge of seven games this term, sending off one player and issuing 32 yellow cards. His last experience of the Millers came in April in the 3-3 draw at New York with Mansfield Town.

The odds

The bookmakers are fancying a Stockport win, offering 21/20 on the visitors leaving South Yorkshire with all three points. A Rotherham victory is 12/5 and a draw 5/2.