Mallik Wilks in first-half action for Rotherham United at Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ONCE again, Rotherham United created enough chances to claim their first League One victory over the new campaign.

Once again, they failed to take any of them and they remain goalless after three third-tier matches.

Their lack of ruthlessness has become the story of the early stages of their season and they paid a heavy price for it at Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

The Millers should have been travelling home with all three points but returned empty-handed after a frustrating defeat at Adams Park.

Numerous opportunities went begging, with Mallik Wilks, Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin all not quite believing how they didn't get their names on the scoresheet.

Wycombe had no such problems and secured victory with second-half goals from Cameron Humphreys and Kieran Sadlier who struck from the penalty spot against his former club.

Rotherham had the first attempt on goal, after nine minutes, when Joe Powell's 20-yard free-kick was on target but lacked the power to really test keeper Franco Ravizzoli.

The Millers had started well and soon afterwards Nombe couldn't apply the finish that Liam Kelly's sweet chipped pass deserved.

At the other end, Richard Kone's low show was comfortably dealt with by Dillon Phillips.

The Millers should have taken a 17th-minute lead but Odoffin powered his header from Powell's corner the wrong side of the post.

Rain had teemed down all day in Buckinghamshire, although it had eased off just before kick-off.

The pitch was wet and slippy and another effort from Powell skidded off the turf before finishing in the hands of Ravizzoli.

Around 600 fans had made the long journey from Rotherham and they were in good voice as their team had the best of the opening half an hour.

Nombe and Matt Butcher traded on-target shots that were too close to the keeper before Wilks cut in from the right to force a diving stop from Ravizzoli with a well-struck curler.

After his two-goal show in midweek in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Jordan Hugill had kept his place up front where he partnered Nombe.

That meant captain Jonson Clarke-Harris had to settle for a place among the substitutes.

The visitors twice came close to going in front within minutes of the restart as Nombe headed Kelly's cross inches wide and Wilks' shot from a tight angle was turned on to a post by Ravizzoli.

A goal just wouldn't come and the best save of the match, from Ravizzoli, denied Wilks again when the Millers man's 18-yarder was heading for the top corner.

Wycombe were next to threaten and Phillips had to go full stretch to tip over an effort from Humphreys who'd come on for his Wanderers debut.

Finally, Rotherham put the ball in the net when Nombe headed home from Odoffin's cross but an offside flag quickly ended the wild celebrations in the away end.

With both teams pushing for a breakthrough, Phillips was called into action once more, getting down quickly to parry Jason McCarthy's shot.

However, he could do nothing in the 70th minute to deny Humphreys whose run into the box and clever jink had set up the debutant to instantly endear himself to the home crowd.

Wilks could have slipped in Hugill but went for glory himself and had Millers supporters behind the net ducking for cover.

He was much closer with a low effort but still not close enough.

Rotherham's misery was completed late on when Sadlier was tripped by Odoffin and got up to tuck the penalty away.

One point and no goals in three matches is a start no-one saw coming.

Wycombe (4-2-3-1): Franco Ravizzoli; Jack Grimmer (Jason McCarthy H-T), Joe Low, Alex Hartridge, Dan Harvie; Josh Scowen, Matt Butcher (Cameron Humphreys 53); Garath McCleary (Gideon Kodua 83), Daniel Udoh, Kieran Sadlier (Tyreeq Bakinson 90+3); Richard Kone (Aaron Morley 53). Subs not used: Laurie Shala, Jaiden Bartolo.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Reece James; Shaun McWilliams (Jack Holmes 75), Liam Kelly, Joe Powell (Joe Hungbo 84); Mallik Wilks; Jordan Hugill (Jonson Clarke-Harris 83), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Cohen Bramall, Esapa Osong.

Goals: Humphreys 70, Sadlier pen 86 (Wycombe).

Referee: Carl Brook (Sussex).