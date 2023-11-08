GEORGIE Kelly's impact as a substitute at the weekend almost earned him a first Championship start of the season for Rotherham United in last night's clash with Ipswich Town.

Rotherham United hitman Georgie Kelly

The striker came on in the 61st minute against Queens Park Park Rangers on Saturday and scored a superb equaliser in a 1-1 home draw within nine minutes of his introduction.

At AESSEAL New York Stadium yesterday evening, manager Matt Taylor went with record signing Sam Nombe in the starting 11 as regular centre-forward Jordan Hugill was rested on the bench.

However, the boss revealed it had been a tough call.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a close decision who was going to start at the top of the pitch after Georgie's moment at the weekend,” he admitted. “There's no-one better than Georgie when you're getting good deliveries into dangerous areas.”

Summer arrival Nombe needed only four minutes to open his account for his new club in a 2-2 draw with the Tractor Boys.

Now, he, Hugill and Kelly - who again came on and played well - are vying for the centre-forward's role at Watford on Saturday.

Nombe slid in to convert Fred Onyedinma's low cross from the right to open the scoring against Ipswich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was just positioning really,” he said. “I give credit to Fred for the ball. I found myself in the right space. I was thinking about getting myself into the game quite early.

“It was my first start at home so you have to adapt quickly and find the things that give you that extra boost, little moments that give you that one per cent.”

Taylor, whose 22nd-place side were a match for promotion-chasing Town, said: “The game suited Sam. That's why we started him.

“There was more space on the halfway line and space for him to 'run' into and hustle and bustle. We picked him for his ‘legs’ to hurry up the defenders.