ROTHERHAM United's players focused on their football during a month of uncertainty as the club sought a successor to sacked manager Matt Taylor.

g

The Millers were without a permanent leader until this week as the hunt for a new boss dragged on but the squad concerned themselves only with matters on the pitch rather than let off-field events distract them.

“You could dwell on it and let yourself spiral downwards,” said striker Sam Nombe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have just concentrated on the games and what we can control. We couldn't just wait for someone to take over. We needed to try to win points.”

Leam Richardson took over as head coach with Rotherham propping up the second-tier table and in danger of being cast adrift in the bottom three.

However, he has inherited a set of players determined to stand side by side with each other as they bid to close the gap between themselves and safety, Nombe insists.

“We're fighting for the badge,” the centre-forward said. “We have a real spirit about us and we have to stay together as a group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If we start throwing our toys out of the pram it can escalate from there and just make things worse. We have to believe we can remain in this league. We're not far away. We've been good at home. It's about implementing that style away from home. We're trying to be brave and impose ourselves.”

Last Saturday's AESSEAL New York Stadium clash with Swansea City saw ten-man Rotherham lose 2-1 and suffer more injustice from officialdom. Charlie Patino's Swans opener stood despite the ball going in off the player's arm and then the Millers were refused an added-time penalty when Seb Revan's shot was handballed.