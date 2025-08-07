Sam Nombe scores for Rotherham United against Port Vale. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw today faced up to the prospect of star man Same Nombe leaving Rotherham United before the end of the transfer window but vowed to do all that he can to make sure the striker remains at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The seven-figure hitman has scored seven goals in nine outings since the new boss's arrival, including a double in last Saturday's League One opening-day victory over Port Vale.

Hamshaw acknowledged that Nombe's prolific form won't have gone unnoticed and that 26-year-old is likely to be the subject of bids leading up to the September 1 close of trading.

“I'm well aware that suitors will come to try to take him,” he said. “This football club isn't Manchester City, every one of our players is for sale.

“We need to make sure that if someone does come knocking for Sam Nombe we get a realistic sum for him. I think he is worth a hell of a lot of money.”

The Millers paid a club-record fee of more than £1 million to take Nombe from Exeter City in 2023 and he has two years remaining on his deal.

That puts Rotherham in a strong bargaining position if offers are out on the table.

Hamshaw, whose team play their first away game of the campaign on Saturday at Stevenage, would much rather hang on to the centre-forward than see him join another side, no matter what the fee might be.

“You're always fearful,” he said. “I can't sit here and say: ‘Look, something's not going to blow us out of the water.’

“However, I'm a manager and I want to keep my best players. Sam is certainly one of those. He would be a loss.

“I'm well aware how this club needs to operate. I've said all along that we need assets. I can't then say: ‘Well, when we do have assets, we can't make the best decision for the club.’

“At the same time, I'll do everything I can to try to keep my best players.”