MISSING man Sam Nombe is poised to step up his long-awaited Rotherham United comeback with a return to full training next week.

The striker, who had found the best form of his Millers career following Matt Hamshaw's managerial appointment, has been out since the second match of the season with a torn hamstring.

Of all the injuries that have hit the club this term, the striker's has been most keenly felt as he had bagged seven goals in ten matches under the new boss.

The 26-year-old is set to become a father in the next few days and, as long as everything runs smoothly, he will be back in the fold with his teammates at Roundwood after that.

“He's due to train with the group again,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “His wife is pregnant and is due to give birth over the weekend, so that's great news for him and something he's relishing.

“Hopefully on Monday he will be back with us if everything goes correctly with him and his wife.”

The centre-forward, who became Rotherham's first seven-figure signing two years ago, has been undergoing solo outdoor sessions at the club's training HQ under the supervision of medical staff following an absence of nearly two months.

The Millers are at home to Bradford City tomorrow and their following League One contest after that is the trip to Northampton Town on Saturday October 11.

Hamshaw would love to include him in the matchday 18 for that game but will err on the side of caution as such a key performer is nursed back to top speed.

“It's too early to say if Sam will be involved," the manager said. "With what we've gone through with injuries so far, I'm not going to take any risks with any player.

“We'll just wait and see. If his data, training and his testing suggests that he's good, then he's good. If he's not good, then I'll leave it a bit longer.”