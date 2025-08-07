Sam Nombe and the in-form Rotherham United striker's fight for fitness
The seven-figure hitman got his season off to a flying start by bagging both goals in the League One Millers' opening-day 2-1 triumph over Port Vale at AESSEAL New York Stadium last weekend.
However, he picked up an injury later in the game and is a fitness concern heading into Saturday's trip to Stevenage. He is being monitored this week by the club's medical staff.
“Sam got a kick on his calf,” said boss Matt Hamshaw on Tuesday. “We'll see with him, we'll see how he is through the week.”
Nombe is Rotherham's record signing, having arrived from Exeter City for a fee in excess of £1 million two years ago, and has shown his best form for the club since Hamshaw's appointment last March.
In nine games under his new boss, the 26-year-old has hit the target seven times.
The striker didn't train in the early part of this week.
“We're hopeful he'll be okay for Saturday but it's not 100 per cent certain he will be,” his manager said.
The Millers are braced for interest in Nombe before the transfer window closes on September 1 and Hamshaw doesn't want to cash in on a player with two years left on his deal.
“I'll be turning my phone off all this month because Sam's not going anywhere,” he said.
