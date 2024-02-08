Sam Clucas sets out why Rotherham United must pull off one of the shock results of the season
It's a clash that sees a team with no wins in their last six matches go head to head with opposition whose record in 2024 is seven victories and a draw in eight games.
Few people are giving struggling Rotherham United much chance when they travel to rampant Leeds United for a Yorkshire derby on Saturday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yet, with the Millers cut 12 points adrift with 17 fixtures remaining, it's a game that they must win if they are to hang on to their sliver of safety hope, according to midfielder Sam Clucas.
“We've got to go there and pick up three points,” he said. “Getting a point probably isn't good enough right now.
“Every game in the Championship is tough but anyone can beat anyone in this division and we've got to take that into the game.”
Rotherham who will be cheered on by a sparse away following of around 400 fans as supporters boycott the fixture over the £45 costs of tickets, have been boosted by three deadline-day arrivals and, finally, their treatment room is beginning to look a little less crowded.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clucas, a free-agent signing in September, overcame a hamstring injury in December and the 33-year-old has been one of the bright spots of a tough campaign.
The former Stoke City man is keeping the survival faith in the build-up to Saturday's contest, which is followed by Tuesday's visit of Hull City to AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Speaking after last weekend's 2-0 home loss to Southampton, he said: “I still think we've got a chance of staying up,” he said. “I haven't given up and I don't think anyone else in the changing room has.
“We're not the sort of team to just lie down. We've got some good characters in the dressing room, some good experience.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We're all still fighting and there's a lot of games left, but we're not naive - we know we face a really uphill task.
“We can't keep being a hard-luck story, saying ‘Yeah, we played well in the second half but didn't get anything’; we need to pick up points now.
“Three points are the main thing. We'd rather play ‘horrific’ and nick a 1-0 win.”
The Millers have been boosted by the arrival of their three deadline-day signings and, finally, their crowded treatment room is starting to clear a little.
“We've got some new faces in the building who are getting used to our style of play and we've got some players coming back from injury,” Clucas said. “That’s s going to be vital for us.”