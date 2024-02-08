g

It's a clash that sees a team with no wins in their last six matches go head to head with opposition whose record in 2024 is seven victories and a draw in eight games.

Few people are giving struggling Rotherham United much chance when they travel to rampant Leeds United for a Yorkshire derby on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, with the Millers cut 12 points adrift with 17 fixtures remaining, it's a game that they must win if they are to hang on to their sliver of safety hope, according to midfielder Sam Clucas.

Rotherham United midfielder Sam Clucas. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We've got to go there and pick up three points,” he said. “Getting a point probably isn't good enough right now.

“Every game in the Championship is tough but anyone can beat anyone in this division and we've got to take that into the game.”

Rotherham who will be cheered on by a sparse away following of around 400 fans as supporters boycott the fixture over the £45 costs of tickets, have been boosted by three deadline-day arrivals and, finally, their treatment room is beginning to look a little less crowded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clucas, a free-agent signing in September, overcame a hamstring injury in December and the 33-year-old has been one of the bright spots of a tough campaign.

The former Stoke City man is keeping the survival faith in the build-up to Saturday's contest, which is followed by Tuesday's visit of Hull City to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Speaking after last weekend's 2-0 home loss to Southampton, he said: “I still think we've got a chance of staying up,” he said. “I haven't given up and I don't think anyone else in the changing room has.

“We're not the sort of team to just lie down. We've got some good characters in the dressing room, some good experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We're all still fighting and there's a lot of games left, but we're not naive - we know we face a really uphill task.

“We can't keep being a hard-luck story, saying ‘Yeah, we played well in the second half but didn't get anything’; we need to pick up points now.

“Three points are the main thing. We'd rather play ‘horrific’ and nick a 1-0 win.”

The Millers have been boosted by the arrival of their three deadline-day signings and, finally, their crowded treatment room is starting to clear a little.