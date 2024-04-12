g

The Millers have been relegated to the Championship but the veteran midfielder, who has played in the Premier League, is prepared to drop down to League One.

He moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium as a free agent in September following his release by Stoke City and has been one of the best performers in a difficult campaign.

His short-term deal is due to expire and the man for whom Swansea City paid £16.5 million seven years ago said: “I'm open to being here again.

Rotherham United midfielder Sam Clucas. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I've enjoyed playing under the manager. It's got to be both ways. The club have got to be interested. I'm happy playing for them and playing for the manager.

“I don't think the club are speaking to any players at the minute. It's going to be an interesting summer. Let's just see what happens.”

Clucas told the Advertiser two months ago that he would be interested in a new contract and the drop to the third tier has done nothing to alter his thinking.

He enjoys a warm relationship with boss Leam Richardson and that could work in favour of Rotherham if they decide they want to keep the 33-year-old but then face competition for his signature from other teams.

Richardson was part of the management team who signed him for Chesterfield from Mansfield Town nearly a decade ago and said last week that there is a chance the player will be offered fresh terms at New York.

That revelation was greeted enthusiastically on social media by supporters who have liked what they have seen in the skilful left-footer’s 32 appearances.

Clucas said: “I've stayed in touch with the gaffer over the years. I like how he coaches teams and I have nothing but respect for him. He's a good man to work for.”

The former Hull City man hopes to extend his career into his 30s and is using teammate Lee Peltier as inspiration.

“I'll play until someone tells me I can't play anymore,” he said. “You look at Pelts at 37 still out there running around and doing really well.