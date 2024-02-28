Sam Clucas on the prospect of being a Rotherham United player next season
The midfielder, who played in the Premier League earlier in his career, has been a regular starter under head coach Leam Richardson and made his 24th Millers appearance in last weekend's Championship clash at Queens Park Rangers.
His short-term contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he would be happy to enter into talks about a new deal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Yeah, 100 per cent,” said the 33-year-old former Stoke City man when the Advertiser asked him if he was open to the prospect of remaining in South Yorkshire.
“I'm enjoying it here. A good group of people work around the club. There are good fans and good players.”
Clucas, who moved to New York last September as a free agent when previous boss Matt Taylor was still in charge, isn't expecting any movement until bottom-placed Rotherham's battle for second-tier survival is over and the club know which division they will be in next term.
“It's a difficult situation for them at the moment,” he said. “I'm guessing they'll wait until the end of the season and see where we're at. I know there's a few other players out of contract as well. It's going to be a big summer.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Lincoln-born veteran experienced top-flight football with Hull City and Swansea City, with the latter paying the Tigers £16.5 million for him in 2017.
A year later, Stoke took him from South Wales to the bet365 Stadium for £6m and he remained there until the end of last term.
The class of the left-footer, who has scored 66 goals in 470 outings in 15 years as a pro, has never been in doubt and Millers fans have warmed to the work rate and commitment of a player who has no thoughts of retirement despite his advancing age.
“I adore playing football,” he said. “I'll keep playing until I get told that I can't play anymore. Growing up as a kid, I wanted to be a footballer. For me, I'm still living the dream. It doesn't matter how old I am, I'll give my all in every game.”