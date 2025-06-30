Rotherham United COO Paul Douglas at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM United are resisting pressure to install a safe-standing area in the kop at their AESSEAL New York Stadium home.

After incidents during the Championship season of 2023/24, the Millers have been forced by the Sports Ground Safety Authority to install the facility in the South Stand that houses away supporters

But the club remain steadfastly against similar measures at the north end of the ground for two main reasons:

1) They feel there isn't enough of a clamour from their fans for it to be a viable proposition.

2) Chairman Tony Stewart is content with New York just the way it is.

The issue cropped up at last week's fans forum when chief operating officer Paul Douglas explained Rotherham's stance.

“We've never been keen, and certainly Tony has never been keen, to change things here," he said. "He likes the all-seater look, he wants people to be able to sit down.

“As a club, we've never really had a problem, with the exception of the away end, with persistent standing, apart from two or three rows at the back of the North Stand.”

The Millers have concerns that a safe-standing provision in the kop would affect the view of some supporters who prefer to watch from the comfort of their seats.

“Once it's in there, people will stand up,” Douglas said. “If somebody in your vicinity is standing up, then you have to stand up. And not everybody wants to do that.

“If there's a huge groundswell of demand for this, then we'll probably have to think about it again. But, while we have had certain individuals who represent a certain number of people who would like safe standing introducing in the North Stand, I don't feel there is that groundswell of demand.

“If that changes, we'll have to listen to it. At the end of the day, we're here to make sure our supporters are happy.”

Safe standing for 500 fans was introduced in the South Stand following events involving followers of Leeds United and Hull City when their teams scored goals at New York.

“There were videos of supporters throwing themselves on top of each other and nearly getting hurt,” Douglas said. “That was enough for the SGSA to insist on it.

“Despite our arguments and reluctance, we ended up doing what we've done.”

The SGSA could have cut the 2,000-plus capacity in the away end had the Millers not complied.

Douglas believes that the status quo will remain for now but fears there may be further South Stand safe standing if League One Rotherham are promoted back to the second tier and New York games attract regular sold-out away contingents again.

The SGSA – which controls safety in stadiums on behalf of the Government – is bidding to roll out the measure more and more and could, at some stage, also enforce it in the kop.

“We've resisted the SGSA's attempts to put more in and we'll continue to resist them," Douglas said. “We're happy with where we are at the moment.”