The Millers’ return to League One was confirmed only last Friday and work has already begun on remedying the drainage issues at their midweek HQ that have blighted their campaign.

During periods of bad weather, the first-team squad have had to abandon the two pitches there and train at other venues, which has affected their preparation for games.

The main contractors are Chappelow Sports Turf Ltd from West Yorkshire and this week 80 lorryloads of material are being taken away by Sheffield firm Hague Plant Ltd as the site is cleared.

The start of Rotherham United's Roundwood operation.

Rotherham's head groundsman, Dave Fellowes, spoke on social media of “full primary drainage, secondary drainage, laser grading and an irrigation upgrade”.

Laser grading is a process that produces a desired gradient on pitches. In the past, the ones at Roundwood have both sloped.