The entrance to Rotherham United's Roundwood facilities. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

Heavy rain has affected the two playing surfaces at the club's midweek HQ in the last few weeks, forcing the first-team squad to use facilities elsewhere at times in the build-up to Championship matches.

Stewart, who revealed he has previously spent around £2 million on the base, says he will provide the finance to alleviate the problems and revealed he has no desire to move the Millers from their present location.

Rotherham's owner says that freak weather has caused issues this season that has seen head coach Leam Richardson call for change and forecast an end to the difficulties next term once improvements have been carried out.

“There's a budget in place to put all the drains in,” he told the Advertiser. “We've already got some form of drains in. We'll do what needs to be done

“February was abnormal in terms of excessive downpours. It's not just Rotherham, it's affected other clubs' training grounds and also closed golf courses. It's not just year-on-year wear and tear.”

The Millers lease the land from Tata Steel and share the location with non-league Parkgate FC. They are in discussions about being able to use the 'top' pitch to take some of the workload off their present surfaces.

The extra surface in question is where Parkgate FC play their North Counties East League fixtures and is the one used for the Steelmen's annual pre-season friendly with the Millers.

Rotherham have used their present home for more than decade, during which time they have spent seven seasons in the second tier, and a new indoor structure was erected there in the summer of 2017 during the early stages of Paul Warne's reign as manager.

Plans were in place when Alan Stubbs became boss in 2016 to move to a site owned by Stewart at Tinsley but that never materialised.

“Roundwood has stood us in good stead,” the Millers owner said. “I've spent probably £2m on it. The investment has gone in.

“It's got us to where we've been. The drainage going in will make a big difference. I think we'll get access to the top pitch which will alleviate the pressure on the other ones.

“The showers have been upgraded. There's a gym, a canteen, all sorts of facilities. I'm happy that we've kitted it out.

“What I'm not going to do is decide that, because of a month of bad weather, it's not fit for purpose.”

Richardson's predecessor, Matt Taylor, also identified drainage concerns, following his October 2022 arrival, and there had been an intention to carry out work before this season until the money was allocated to strengthening the pitch at AESSEAL New York Stadium instead.