Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's trio of injured players are undergoing fitness assessments today before manager Steve Evans decides whether to include them in the squad for tomorrow's home clash with Reading.

Liam Kelly, Sean Raggett and Hakeem Odoffin all trained yesterday, but away from the main group at Roundwood, as they close in on comebacks.

Midfiield man Kelly has been out for a month with a groin complaint while centre-half Raggett and midfielder Odoffin have missed the last two League One matches with keen and hamstring issues respectively.

Speaking early this morning, Evans said: “Sean, Liam and Big Hakeem will get tested today. We'll see how they come through that.

“They were out for long periods on the grass yesterday training beside us. They have to be 100 per cent to be selected. We'll make an informed decision after speaking to the medical team.”

The boss described all three as being “extremely close” to making the cut, but it may be that they have to wait a further week before playing again.

None of them will feature in the Bristol Streets Motors Trophy group-stage game against Newcastle United's under-21 side on Tuesday.

Evans will save them for league combat rather than take any risks with them in a much less important fixture.

“If they don't make it against Reading, I won't involve them on Tuesday for obvious reasons,” he said. “They certainly should be available for selection for the game at Peterborough United a week tomorrow.”

The Millers go into the Royals match boosted by ending their 44-match run without an away victory with a 1-0 triumph at Cambridge United three days ago.

“The boys had Wednesday off and were back in yesterday,” Evans said. “Everything has been good. Training has been bright and purposeful.

“It's been louder and there's a little bit more personality about the place. I've always said that team spirit is bred by winning, not by individuals.”

The boss wants his players to feed off the Cambridge result and use it as inspiration as they return to home soil.

Rotherham were well below their best at the Abbey Stadium but took all three points with a stoppage-time goal from Sam Nombe.

“It wasn't a good performance from us,” He said. “It was a scrappy game. We were playing against a team scrapping at the bottom of the league and we got sucked into that. Our quality didn't come out enough.

“Winning so late was an incredible feeling. If you could bottle that feeling, you could sell it for millions of pounds.

“The win was important. You could see what it meant to our supporters. Now we have to focus on tomorrow and playing against a really good Reading side.”

The Millers are in 17th spot while their opponents are five places higher and travel to AESSEAL New York Stadium on the back of successive home victories against Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion.