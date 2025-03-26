Rotherham United attacker Ciaran McGuckin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

YOUNG Rotherham United striker Ciaran McGuckin is finally off the mark in his second loan spell at non-league Yeovil Town.

The 21-year-old hit the target three times in seven outings for the U's earlier this season before he was recalled by the Millers.

He went back to Huish Park in January and it took him 13 matches to put his name on the scoresheet again.

The Northern Ireland youth international bagged the second goal in a 3-0 National League win at Solihull Moors last Saturday for the 14th-placed team.

Rotherham have another of their youngsters, Josh Ayres, on loan at Northern Premier League Division One East Emley and the 19-year-old has made an instant impact.

The centre-forward scored a debut goal in a 2-1 home victory over Sheffield FC last weekend.

The defeated side know all about the first-year pro's talents because he scored eight times in 14 games during a temporary stint with them.

Meanwhile, a third Millers attacker, Ben Hatton is still waiting for his first goal in the colours of Warrington Town who are set for relegation from National League North.

The 19-year-old, also a first-year pro, has moved there until the end of the season and hasn't opened his account in three outings so far.

A teammate of his at Town is Rotherham centre-half Hamish Douglas, also 19, who has been at the Cal.Delivery Stadium for most of the campaign.

The Millers' under-18s made it five Youth Alliance wins in succession with a 4-1 triumph at Accrington Stanley last Saturday. Goals from Reece Wilson 2, Kane Richardson and Osahon Ibie-Ago secured the victory.