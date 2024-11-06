Rotherham United centre-half Zak Jules. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE October applause in the dressing room wasn't just in recognition of the man-of-the-match award Zak Zules had just won.

It was a salute to his bravery, to his character, to the way he'd overcome tragedy in his personal life to prove his worth in his professional one.

The Rotherham United's centre-half's mum had died soon after his June arrival at AESSEAL New York Stadium, only he'd kept his bereavement pretty much to himself.

Manager Steve Evans was informed but very few others in the Millers camp were.

Only when the boss went public with the news to explain why the new boy had been struggling to find his best form since his switch from Exeter City did his teammates find out.

Evans had spoken days before Rotherham's home clash with Stevenage, now Jules was being voted the best player in a 2-0 victory and earning an impromptu ovation from his peers.

“Not many people knew until the interview came out,” he says. “There were only a handful of boys – maybe three or four boys – who knew.

“I'm not really one to really discuss too much about what's going on. I definitely hate pity; I'm not one for that. It was the first time the whole group were made aware of it.”

The 27-year-old had come to South Yorkshire as a big man with a big reputation after two impressive seasons in the south west only for his sudden grief to derail his mission to land a starting role.

“It's been quite difficult in terms of balancing what happens off the field as well as focusing on your job, which is to perform and help the team get results,” he says.

“It's been a bit challenging, but I think with those kind of things you just need a little time to find what works best for you and clear your head.

“I'm in a performance-based industry and performance is purely what you get judged on. Having something like that going on behind the scenes can definitely have an impact on you.”

We're talking in a cluttered room off the main corridor at Rotherham's Roundwood training base. As well as being an interview space, it also serves as a changing area, so there are trainers, boots and other footballing paraphernalia everywhere.

There's nothing jumbled about Jules' thinking. He's intelligent, knows what he wants to say and says it well.

Physically, he's an imposing specimen: handsome, well-muscled, looking taller than the 6ft 3in that the internet claims he is.

Sixteen games had gone before he stepped from the shadows and into the left-sided centre-half role made vacant by an injury to Jamie McCart. He's started the last three matches and is a virtual certainty to be in the 11 for tomorrow's derby at Barnsley.

The Millers aren't as high in League One as they'd like to be but a win over their South Yorkshire rivals in the last match before a fortnight's break would go some way to reviving optimism.

“It's a totally new squad so a lot of the boys have needed some time to adjust and adapt,” he says.

“I think that showed in the earlier performances in the season. Relationships didn't really look like they'd been built on the pitch. I think that was quite obvious to anyone who watched us play.

“I think that we'd all admit that it's still probably not where we'd want it to be. But we're definitely showing signs of improvement and there's definitely an increase in team cohesion, which makes it easier when you go out and play.

“It's very difficult when you're on the pitch and you're not too sure about what your teammates are capable of – what their best attributes are and what their weaknesses are.

“With time, we've learned a lot about each other and I guess that now we're playing more to each other's strengths.”

Exeter were desperate to keep Jules and their manager, Gary Caldwell, described him as a Championship player in the making. Attaining second-tier status is definitely in the player's thinking during the two years he is due to spend in S60.

"The club have a history of going up and also of coming down,” he says. “The goal for the club is to become a sustainable Championship enterprise.

“That's definitely why I chose to come to Rotherham as opposed to other places. I felt that they had the potential to reach that goal.

“My ambitions and the club's ambitions are definitely aligned.”

Hearing his name announced over the New York against Stevenage sounded so sweet.

“Last season, my performance levels were relatively high,” he says. "I think I showed a high level of consistency and I wanted to bring that into this season.

“Having a setback like that and having to be patient with yourself to get an opportunity to play, you can quickly forget what you're capable of on the pitch.

“It almost becomes a distant memory because football moves on so quickly. To go out there and play with a sense of confidence and self-belief gave me a sense of realisation that I am still the player I was last year.

“It was definitely a good feeling and it's always nice to get some recognition from your own fans.”

I congratulate him on his recent wedding, postponed from its original date because of the loss of his mum.

“Thank you,” he replies. “It all went well. It was nice to celebrate something more positive.”

As he says it, his face breaks into an impromptu, disarming smile. It's good to see after all the pain.

I almost feel like applauding.