​​ROTHERHAM United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson could be in line to add to his single cap for Sweden during the international break.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers shot-stopper made his debut for his country last month in a home friendly with Moldova and has been called up for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Estonia.

Arguably the best keeper in the Championship, he is second choice for the Swedes, behind Robin Olsen of Premier League Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Janne Anderson's men have no chance of reaching the Euro 24 Finals and their next two games could be used as a chance to experiment with selection.

"More international recognition is brilliant for Viktor," said Matt Taylor before he was sacked as Rotherham boss on Monday. "I'd like to think he'll get some game-time. They can't qualify. Hopefully he'll keep growing his stock. He deserves that."

Sweden play in Azerbaijan late this afternoon and are then at home to Estonia on Sunday.

Johansson has been named in the last five Sweden squads and is becoming an established part of their set-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotherham's loan right-back, Dexter Lembikisa, is set to be in CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final action for Jamaica against Canada. The first leg is in Kingston on Saturday and the second leg takes place in Toronto on Wednesday. Both matches kick off in the early hours of the morning British Time.

Teenage Millers attacker Ciaran McGuckin is in the Northern Ireland squad that takes on England at Goodison Park in a 2025 European Under-21s Championship qualifier next Tuesday.