The wing-back dropped down a division on January 23 to join League One Burton Albion for the rest of the season and made his debut in last Saturday's trip to Cambridge United.

The 25-year-old played well in 0-0 draw after coming off the bench to replace Jake Caprice at half-time.

“We are fond of Tolaji,” said Martin Paterson, boss of the 17th-placed Brewers. “He’s a good athlete, can handle the ball and has fitted in really well.”

Meanwhile, another Millers loanee, Josh Kayode, is still waiting to return for Carlisle United after an injury absence of nearly five months.

The 23-year-old striker damaged his shoulder in only his second outing for the third-tier Blues in early September and then suffered a setback around Christmas that delayed his return still further.