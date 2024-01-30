g

The defender was recalled from his League One loan at Peterborough United early in this month's transfer window and made his first Millers appearance since last season in the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough ten days ago.

It is understood Rotherham have turned down an attempt by promotion-chasing Posh to take the 24-year-old right-back on a second loan with a commitment to buy him at the end of the campaign.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has told fans asking on social media about the possibility of the right-back returning before Thursday's 11pm deadline: “Absolutely no chance so move on and let’s stop obsessing.

“We will find a way to improve in areas that need it so let’s not be overly dramatic.”

Kioso, signed by the Millers in 2022 when Paul Warne was in the hot-seat, was allowed to leave for London Road in the summer by then-manager Matt Taylor.

New boss Leam Richardson brought him back to AESSEAL New York as soon as the January window opened and the former Luton Town man is a firm part of his plans as he tries to plot a way to safety for the second tier's bottom-placed side.