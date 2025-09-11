Rotherham United winger Jack Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have submitted their squad list to the EFL but manager Matt Hamshaw admits that some of the players named on it could be leaving the club in the next few weeks.

The summer transfer window has closed, which means that there will be no further trading between Football League teams until January.

But players can go out on loan deals to non-league sides at any time of the year and that is something the boss is keen to see happen at the Millers when their injury problems subside.

“We're always looking at ways of getting players some game time if we feel like they're not going to get it here,” he said.

Rotherham's squad list contains 20 senior outfield men, which is two less than the permitted limit for League One clubs. It also includes ten under-21s and two goalkeepers.

Players who may be allowed to leave could include striker Ciaran McGuckin and winger Jack Holmes, neither of whom have been regular starters in the early stages of the new season.

The Millers are optimistic that their crowded treatment will soon start to empty, giving them more leeway to sanction loan moves away from AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“That's been the unfortunate thing: we haven't had a group that's been fully fit,” Hamshaw said. “We've always needed to keep bodies in the building.

“But in the coming weeks we should get to a position where we have enough players and some of those not getting the minutes that they require will leave.”

Any deals would boost Rotherham's coffers to a small degree as the non-league sides would pay the players' wages or at least make a contribution towards them.

“If players aren't in my plans, or they're not going to play minutes because other people are in front of them, we need to get them out on loan," Hamshaw said. "Financially, it obviously helps the club.”

Three youngsters are already having temporary spells with Northern Premier League teams: Kane Richardson and James Clarke at Brighouse Town and Josh Ayres at Cleethorpes Town.

Squad list:

Jamal Baptiste

Josh Benson

Kion Etete

Denzel Hall

Jack Holmes

Thomas Holmes

Jordan Hugill

Reece James

Zak Jules

Liam Kelly

Ar'Jany Martha

Ciaran McGuckin

Shaun McWilliams

Sam Nombe

Josh Kayode

Joe Powell

Joe Rafferty

Sean Raggett

Kian Spence

Dru Yearwood

Plus goalkeepers Cameron Dawson and Ted Cann

Under-21 contracted players:

Lenny Agbaire

Josh Ayres

James Clarke

Hamish Douglas

Dan Gore

Ben Hatton

Marvin Kaleta

Kane Richardson

Martin Sherif

Reece Wilson