Rotherham United's squad list and the potential for loan exits
The summer transfer window has closed, which means that there will be no further trading between Football League teams until January.
But players can go out on loan deals to non-league sides at any time of the year and that is something the boss is keen to see happen at the Millers when their injury problems subside.
“We're always looking at ways of getting players some game time if we feel like they're not going to get it here,” he said.
Rotherham's squad list contains 20 senior outfield men, which is two less than the permitted limit for League One clubs. It also includes ten under-21s and two goalkeepers.
Players who may be allowed to leave could include striker Ciaran McGuckin and winger Jack Holmes, neither of whom have been regular starters in the early stages of the new season.
The Millers are optimistic that their crowded treatment will soon start to empty, giving them more leeway to sanction loan moves away from AESSEAL New York Stadium.
“That's been the unfortunate thing: we haven't had a group that's been fully fit,” Hamshaw said. “We've always needed to keep bodies in the building.
“But in the coming weeks we should get to a position where we have enough players and some of those not getting the minutes that they require will leave.”
Any deals would boost Rotherham's coffers to a small degree as the non-league sides would pay the players' wages or at least make a contribution towards them.
“If players aren't in my plans, or they're not going to play minutes because other people are in front of them, we need to get them out on loan," Hamshaw said. "Financially, it obviously helps the club.”
Three youngsters are already having temporary spells with Northern Premier League teams: Kane Richardson and James Clarke at Brighouse Town and Josh Ayres at Cleethorpes Town.
Squad list:
Jamal Baptiste
Josh Benson
Kion Etete
Denzel Hall
Jack Holmes
Thomas Holmes
Jordan Hugill
Reece James
Zak Jules
Liam Kelly
Ar'Jany Martha
Ciaran McGuckin
Shaun McWilliams
Sam Nombe
Josh Kayode
Joe Powell
Joe Rafferty
Sean Raggett
Kian Spence
Dru Yearwood
Plus goalkeepers Cameron Dawson and Ted Cann
Under-21 contracted players:
Lenny Agbaire
Josh Ayres
James Clarke
Hamish Douglas
Dan Gore
Ben Hatton
Marvin Kaleta
Kane Richardson
Martin Sherif
Reece Wilson