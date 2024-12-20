Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SEAN Raggett will miss Rotherham United's festive fixture programme after having keyhole surgery on his troublesome knee.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers aren't anticipating his absence being a lengthy one and hope to see the centre-half back in first-team contention early in the new year.

“Raggy had the procedure on Tuesday,” manager Steve Evans told the Advertiser. “It's a relatively minor one so we should have him with us again in about two weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raggett, who was a regular in the Portsmouth side that lifted the League One title last season, was one of Rotherham's big summer signings.

Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Knee issues have restricted him to only six appearances but he has looked a strong addition to the side when he has played.

The surgery was on his meniscus, which is a cartilage around the area where he has experienced bone bruising and acts as a shock absorber between the shin and thigh bones.

“Sean is influential for us and it's important we get him right,” Evans said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Christ Tiehi is being assessed after taking a knock to his shoulder. Evans said the joint was swollen and described the midfielder as “touch and go” for Saturday's trip to Mansfield Town.

That clash marks the start of the Christmas schedule, with games against Wigan Athletic (Boxing Day), Stockport County (December 29) Lincoln City (January 1) to come.