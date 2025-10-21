Rotherham United's match-winner against Leyton Orient, Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

DENZEL helped Rotherham United climb six places in the League One rankings.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No, not the Millers' Dutchman, Hall. After all, the wing-back wasn't available for the 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient last Saturday.

We're talking about little Denzel Nombe, born earlier this month and the first child of striker Sam and his partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dad is just back from injury and bagged the winner only 11 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Father and son had gone through a pre-match drill …

“I got my boots this morning and kind of put them on his feet and then he kind of blessed them for me to score,” Nombe smiled. “I'm buzzing off that.”

The frontman struck in front of the North Stand as he played for only the second time since tearing his hamstring just eight days into the new campaign, at Stevenage.

“It felt good, you know,” he said as recalled how he'd touched Jamal Baptiste's header over the line to the cheers of the home fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel great. I've come back earlier than expected. Credit to the staff for helping me to manage that and to find my feet again. Now it's just about impacting things when I get the chance to play and going on from there.

“I want to have an effect when I get on the pitch, whether it's for five, ten, 45 or 90 minutes. It's about giving everything I have – that's just who I am.

“I know I'll get chances and I know I'll get goals. It's about working and helping the team in my way. It's a striker's job to score.”

His most recent effort took his tally to eight in 11 outings under manager Matt Hamshaw – five in eight games last term, two on opening day against Port Vale and then his big, match-deciding moment against the O's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer believes in me a lot, he gives me a lot of confidence,” the 26-year-old said. ”He gives me and the other boy licence to express ourselves and to try things.

“He pushes me to score, and I want to be ruthless in this league. I try to help the other boys by being like that.”

Nombe turned an anticipated three-month absence into a two-month one and his return has provided a huge boost to a Millers camp who have three wins and a draw from their last four fixtures.

He was an impatient patient – “The staff had to slow me down a bit and put the reins on me, calm me down and make me focus on my recovery” – but at least he had the impending addition to his family to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, everything's going great,” the centre-forward said with another smile. “He's an angel.”

Rotherham, hit by injuries to other key men as well, slipped into the drop zone as they negotiated 12 matches without their most potent attacker who had hobbled off at the Lamex Stadium after falling awkwardly as he made a trademark burst into the penalty area.

“It was just one of those things, you know,” he said. “I just landed wrong. I could do that landing 500 times and be okay. It's the 501st time that it happens to go.

“It's been a blow, but it's allowed me to reset my mind and come back and focus on how I can impact the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've always had the belief that this team can do well, I've felt that from the first day. It's just that we've been unfortunate with injuries. We've had a lot.

“It's probably been more chaotic because we haven't had that rhythm of a solid team and haven't been able to lay that foundation because we have had to keep chopping and changing.

“We've just got to keep believing in ourselves. I think the form we've had in the last couple of weeks allows us to keep building.

“Some of the boys were ill against Orient but, credit to them, they still gave everything they could. That's the sort of character we have in the camp. We want to put our bodies on the line, we want to put our souls in there so we can carry on pushing forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player's O's outing followed an impressive half-hour cameo in the 2-1 triumph at Northampton Town a week earlier when his introduction coincided with the Millers scoring the two goals that turned the contest in their favour.

Fitness permitting, he will soon be a first-choice selection again as the Millers seek to continue their rise up the table and the club's record signing doesn't mind who he partners in attack

Loanee Martin Sherif has made an immediate impression and Hamshaw also has Jordan Hugill and Josh Kayode – once he leaves the treatment room – as options.

“I believe in all of them,” the hitman said. “I think they all provide a lot. We all help each other, we all want the team to do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, there is competition for places, but whether it's me scoring, Martin scoring, Jord scoring or ‘JJ’ scoring when he comes back, we're all happy for each other as long as the team is getting results.”

Last weekend's success pushed Rotherham up to 16th spot and within touching distance of a mid-table place.

Maybe their main man will try the boot routine again with his new-born in a bid to keep the club on its present trajectory.

“Is Denzel sleeping through?” I asked the father of a fortnight. “Yeah,” Dad replied. “He's been good, he's started off well.”

So has Nombe senior in his comeback.