Rotherham United's Sam Nombe has done the hard bit. Now the hitman is ready for more ...

Rotherham United attacker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

It's the third of those statistics that means the most to Rotherham United record signing Sam Nombe.

The £1.1-million man opened his account for his new club in the 2-2 draw home draw with Ipswich Town before the international break.

Now the bustling centre-forward reckons he'll be hitting the target much more regularly as the Millers fight to leave the Championship drop zone.

“I always say the first goal is the hardest one for a striker,” he said. “Everyone looks towards you and says: ‘You haven't scored yet.’ Once you get one, it's the onset of many more to come.”

His finish against the Tractor Boys was also a first-ever Championship strike for the 25-year-old plucked by former manager Matt Taylor from Exeter City after scoring 17 times in the Grecians' promotion from League Two last term.

Nombe has been brought in to beef up Rotherham's bid to remain in the division.

The Millers are in the bottom three because of their miserable away results yet they have shown through their displays at AESSEAL New York Stadium that they can compete in the second tier.

Eight games on the road have brought one point while eight on their own turf have produced ten.

“Staying up is our biggest goal,” the attacker said. “Our focus in recent games has been on keeping in touch with the teams above us.

“We're not far off them. We just have to build results with a bit more consistency. We haven't won games back to back, we haven't won away from home. We need to start finding results.”

Next up are third-placed Leeds United who are the visitors to New York on Friday night for a fixture being televised live by Sky Sports TV.

Daniel Farke's side's present a formidable challenge but a win over Norwich City, the draw with Ipswich and an undeserved narrow loss to Leicester City are proof Rotherham can mix it at New York against the division's big guns.