Rotherham United win against Huddersfield Town last Saturday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will travel to Charlton Athletic on Saturday after their opponents rejected the chance to call off the League One clash.

The match falls during the international break and the Addicks could have insisted on a postponement after having three of their players called up by their countries.

However, they have decided to go ahead with the game.

That will please the Millers, who got their campaign up and running with a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town last Saturday, as a midweek trip to London later in the season would have been the alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United win against Huddersfield Town last Saturday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

EFL rules state that home teams must give five clear days' notice of an intention to postpone, which means that Charlton needed to have acted by yesterday had they wanted to pull the plug on the fixture.

Rotherham head to the Valley with the momentum generated by the victory and quality of their performance against Huddersfield while the Addicks will be seeking to bounce back after giving up their 100 per cent third-tier win record with a 2-0 loss at Reading.

Speaking before that match last Saturday, their manager, Nathan Jones, stressed their desire to keep the Rotherham game on.

“If we can play it, we want to play it,” he said. “Potentially we have enough (call-ups) to call it off but it’s about whether we feel that needs to be done.”