Rotherham United's opponents turn down postponement opportunity
The match falls during the international break and the Addicks could have insisted on a postponement after having three of their players called up by their countries.
However, they have decided to go ahead with the game.
That will please the Millers, who got their campaign up and running with a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town last Saturday, as a midweek trip to London later in the season would have been the alternative.
EFL rules state that home teams must give five clear days' notice of an intention to postpone, which means that Charlton needed to have acted by yesterday had they wanted to pull the plug on the fixture.
Rotherham head to the Valley with the momentum generated by the victory and quality of their performance against Huddersfield while the Addicks will be seeking to bounce back after giving up their 100 per cent third-tier win record with a 2-0 loss at Reading.
Speaking before that match last Saturday, their manager, Nathan Jones, stressed their desire to keep the Rotherham game on.
“If we can play it, we want to play it,” he said. “Potentially we have enough (call-ups) to call it off but it’s about whether we feel that needs to be done.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.