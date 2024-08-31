Mallik Wilks wins the match for Rotherham United against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE opposition camp pointed the finger at the referee following Rotherham United's win in the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Millers came from behind to beat the League One pace-setters 2-1 at AESSEAL New York Stadium in a game which saw the visitors have a player sent off and Jonson Clarke-Harris equalise for the home side from the penalty spot.

Steve Evans' men were good value for a result that gets their campaign truly up and running after three previous matches where they had failed to convert any of 52 attempts on goal.

Rotherham old boy Danny Ward was given a straight red card by man in the middle Sebastian Stockbridge for leading with his head in a challenge on Jamie McCart while the Millers were awarded a spot-kick when Mallik Wilks tumbled over the leg of Lasse Sorensen.

Town assistant Martin Paterson said: “We think the key decisions probably were not correct.”

Huddersfield led after going down to ten men after the interval through substitute Joe Hodge but the penalty quickly restored parity and Mallik Wilks struck in front of the North Stand in the 90th minute to seal victory.

Paterson said: “Rotherham's tails were up and ultimately we are disappointed with our second half. We didn’t really get going at all in the second half. We did not stick to the process.

“We don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s a player who goes through in the box and he wraps his leg around our player and goes down.

“It looks soft to us and it's something we are going to have to swallow.”

Paterson was handling media duties because Huddersfield head coach had been dismissed on the final whistle for protesting too strongly with ref Stockbridge.

It was Town's third red card of the afternoon as goalkeeper coach Andy Quy had received his marching orders with the score at 1-1 when he kept the ball in the dugout to try to stem the Millers' wave of attacks.

Paterson said: “The gaffer has got a fantastic record of discipline not only through his playing career but in his military background.

“It is very unlikely he has done something that deserves a sending-off. We saw the referee made quick decisions to send people off.”