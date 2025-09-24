Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will face opposition with an even longer injury list than their own when they head to Mansfield Town this weekend.

The Millers have been hit particularly hard in attack and defence by absentees this season and could be without more than half dozen potential first-teamers for Saturday's League One clash.

That figure, however, is smaller than the casualty count affecting the Stags whose list of unavailable players is in double figures.

Their manager, Nigel Clough, believes an unnecessarily heavy early-season fixture schedule is to blame for the club’s problems as they prepare for the visit of Matt Hamshaw's men.

“It is just a case of trying to get through the next two games and hope we get a match off in the international break,” Clough said. “The biggest thing for us has been eight games in the first 29 days of the season.

“We had been back five or six weeks doing pre-season work and there is no way you can get players up to speed to do that sort of load.

“Then we come to September and we have had only four games. I don’t understand it. All I can suggest is that the people who sort the fixtures do not understand football.”

Mansfield already had seven players unfit before last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Port Vale in which Jordan Bowery (hip and thigh) and Joe Gardner (groin) added to their injury woes and Ryan Sweeney was sent off.

Just like Rotherham, Town have had to cope with a crowded treatment room for several seasons in succession and recently launched an internal probe in a bid to uncover the reasons why,

Clough said: “The amount is incredible – and the variety of different injuries too.

“We had a meeting last week about it with the staff and we looked at what we were doing and all the data and figures. There were no real abnormal spikes so we are just at a loss.

“We are not the only ones. Even clubs in the Premier League have got five or six players out, and they are clubs with much better facilities than us.”

The boss said of this weekend's showdown that pits his mid-table team against the 21st-placed Millers: “We don’t have many defensive options.

“It's a case of the old phrase ‘Wrap them in cotton wool’ as we can’t afford to do much contact stuff this week at all.”