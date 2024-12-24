Rotherham United centre-forward Josh Kayode.

ROTHERHAM United plan to broker a new loan deal for Josh Kayode if the striker returns to AESSEAL New York Stadium in next month’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old is on a season-long deal with League One rivals Shrewsbury Town but has hardly played for them because of the latest in a long line of injuries that have blighted his career for the last three seasons.

He is approaching full fitness following a calf problem and new Shrews boss Gareth Ainsworth says he will be given the chance to prove his first-team worth at the Croud Meadow.

The Millers are anticipating him being sent back to South Yorkshire, in which case they will seek to find him another temporary home.

“Shrewsbury have the option in, I think, the third week of January to end JJ's loan,” manager Steve Evans said. “The chances are that if he comes back in he'll go back out.”

Kayode is out of contract in the summer and has almost certainly played his last match for Rotherham.

He was a highly-rated prospect as he emerged from the youth set-up and went on to make 38 senior appearances.

However, subsequent loans to MK Dons, Carlisle United and Shrewsbury have been marred by a variety of issues and he has played, in total, only 23 times since the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international gave up his rented property in Rotherham and moved to Shropshire after his Town switch had been finalised in July.

Ainsworth, who succeeded the sacked Paul Hurst in November, is hoping the attacker makes his mark and stays with the Shrews.

“He is quick, big and has a presence up front,” the head coach said. “He is close to being involved. He's had a tough six months.

“I am not a manager who says he's not in my thoughts because of all the injuries he's had. I understand what he is going through emotionally. I try to have so much empathy for these boys.

“In the next few games, I am hoping to get him some minutes and see what he is all about.”

Kayode scored once in his first four outings for Town and hasn't been available since August.