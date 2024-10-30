Rotherham United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STRIKER Jonson Clarke-Harris has set his sights on a quickfire return from injury and a place in Rotherham United's derby-day squad next week.

The summer signing, who has hit the target four times in his last eight games, is sidelined by a hamstring issue sustained in the act of scoring at Peterborough United earlier this month.

He will miss Saturday's FA Cup clash against Cheltenham Town but hasn't given up hope of making the short trip up the M1 to Oakwell for a Friday-evening League One showdown on November 8.

“Big Jonno is talking Barnsley," boss Steve Evans said. “If it's Barnsley, I'm absolutely buzzing.”

In all likelihood, the clash against the Millers' South Yorkshire rivals will come too soon for Clarke-Harris, but the 30-year-old is a quick healer and his manager described him as “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery.

The hitman was back on the grass at Rotherham's Roundwood training base last week and the Millers have since been stepping up his rehabilitation.

The injury he sustained at London Road on October 12 came just as he was approaching full sharpness following a calf problem that saw him sit out the majority of pre-season.

“Jonno was probably at 8/10 in terms of where we needed him to be and suddenly he gets injured and drops back again,” Evans said.

First-year pro Josh Ayres has joined Sheffield FC on a month-long loan.