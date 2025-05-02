Joe Rafferty says the Rotherham United appointment of Matt Hamshaw has made a big difference. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JOE Rafferty will use his promotion envy to spur him on as Rotherham United seek to end their forgettable League One season on a high.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day before the mid-table Millers played out a dead-rubber 1-1 draw at Stevenage last Sunday, other sides were sealing places in higher divisions.

It struck a chord with the summer signing who, like everyone else, had been expecting a much better campaign from his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were watching all the teams getting promoted on Saturday and really enjoying themselves,” he said. “Teams like Wrexham and the ones in League Two – the Doncasters and Port Vales.

“You can't help but feel disappointed, a little bit down, that it hasn't happened for you, to be honest.”

Rafferty now wants to see a statement-of-intent display from Rotherham in the last-day home clash with Peterborough United this Saturday and for it to carry on into 2025/26 when he wants to add to previous promotions with Rochdale and Portsmouth.

“We have to really relish our challenge next season,” he said. “Football is a short career, you need to make it count while you can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old is pleased that top scorer Sam Nombe will be fit to face Posh following the striker's early exit with a dead leg after he'd put the Millers in front at Stevenage.

“Sam's been flying and has scored a good few goals for us,” his teammate said. “He was a miss when he went off.”

Rafferty almost put his own name on the scoresheet for only the second time this term when he was just off target with a 40-yard lob.

“I caught it quite well, probably too well,” he said. “I knew the keeper was out of his goal so, in the moment, I just hit it. I'm a bit disappointed with myself that it didn't go in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham were only two minutes away from victory at the Lamex Stadium when they gifted the home side an equaliser in stoppage time.

“It's really tough when you concede as late as that and don't win the game,” Rafferty said. “We felt quite comfortable at the back.

“There have been quite a few games this season where we haven't killed teams off. If you don't kill them off, it keeps them in the game and they've got something to fight for.

“It's not just the front lads, it's as a team. At the back, we've got to defend it better. We've got to be better in all parts of our game going into the last match and then next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers will kick off this weekend above Peterborough in the table but the visitors have three players with double-figure goal tallies – Ricky-Jade Jones, Kwayme Poku and Malik Mothersille – and will pose a big attacking threat.

The home side are much improved under boss Matt Hamshaw, who took the reins following the departure of Steve Evans at the end of March, which is giving Rafferty cause for optimism.

“One-hundred per cent, it's given us a lift,” he said. “I feel like there's something building. A lot of the season has been tough, but since the new manager has come in it's been good.

“We've rallied round and tried to make the best of the last part of it. Performances have been a lot better.

“If we keep working on it, we could, hopefully, have a really good season next year.”