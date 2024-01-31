g

The Welsh outfit are admirers of the 28-year-old Scot, who is out of contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer, and have been monitoring him for the last two months.

They have had a scout watching him play for the Championship Millers and it has yet to be seen whether they follow that up by making a bid to take him away from S60 before tomorrow night's 11pm close of the transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrexham, who are owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are in second spot in the fourth tier in their first year back in the EFL and are looking to strengthen their squad for the promotion run-in.

They pay big wages for the level they're at and have former Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, one-time Luton-Town attacker Elliot Lee and a Rotherham old boy, winger Anthony Forde, in their ranks.

Lindsay missed the first four months of the campaign with achilles trouble and has played well since his late-November return.

The Millers are hoping to bring in last-day reinforcements themselves following a dry January in which no new faces have come through the door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New boss Leam Richardson has talked about the need for a new centre-half and also about increasing his team's firepower.Rotherham are in bottom spot in the Championship and are nine points adrift of safety. The head coach has improved them defensively since his December 11 arrival and certainly isn't conceding defeat in the survival mission.

“We won't be rolling over and waiting for next season,” he said. “It's not in my make-up. I've never done it in my career. You have to stand up.”

This window has been a challenging one for the club as they are a less attractive proposition to targets than they were a year ago when they were in a better position to remain in the second tier.