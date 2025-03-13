Rotherham United centre-back Jake Hull. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​ROTHERHAM United are encouraging centre-half Jake Hull to find a new club for the rest of the season even though they have added him to their EFL squad list.

The 23-year-old was an unused substitute in the 3-2 win at Bristol Rovers earlier this month when injuries and illness had hit the League One Millers' defensive numbers.

However, manager Steve Evans doesn't see him making a first-team breakthrough and believes a loan spell away from AESSEAL New York Stadium and regular game-time would be in the player's best interests.

EFL rules prevent him joining another league side but a switch to National League level or below is permitted.

“He can still go to a non-league club,” Evans said. “It's something we're looking at now.”

Hull's three-year deal expires at the end of the season when he will be able to seek a new permanent home as a free agent.

He played league football during a temporary stint with second-tier Hartlepool United in 2022 but has never had that experience with Rotherham.

All five of his appearances have come in the EFL Trophy: three in the 2021/22 campaign when the Millers went on to win the competition and two this term.

He has had other loans during his time with Rotherham at Guiseley, Boston United and Buxton.

Evans said. “He's another young player here who's probably been allowed to drift. If he wants to go out and play football, he'll get the option to do that.”

Meanwhile young attacker Ben Hatton has joined non-league Warrington Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has played four times in the Vertu Trophy and once in the FA Cup for Rotherham this term and has been on the bench for League One matches.

“The boy needs to play games,” said Evans.

Hatton will team up with another Millers youngster at the with the National League North side: centre-half Hamish Douglas who has been on loan there since October.